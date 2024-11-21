Cruise Tails and Expedia Cruises of West Orlando have officially partnered to bring the first-ever, dog-friendly cruise from Tampa, Florida. The inaugural cruise will set sail in November 2025. The waitlist for all dog parents who have dreamt of bringing their furry friends along for their vacation will open soon.

Hosted on Margaritaville at Sea’s signature flagship vessel, the Islander, sailing from Port Tampa Bay, 250 dogs, their owners and their closest humans will become Inaugural Ambassadors aboard this cruise. The themed cruise will have unique experiences and activities including gifts and samples from top vendors, dog shows and trainings, guest speakers, costume contests, parades, and more.

To logistically execute this, Cruise Tails is implementing a number of protocols to achieve a successful voyage. Among others, these include:

All participants must apply and be approved by the Cruise Tails team . This includes agreeing to protocols on board, such as keeping dogs in permitted areas and ensuring all dogs are up to date on appropriate vaccinations.

. This includes agreeing to protocols on board, such as keeping dogs in permitted areas and ensuring all dogs are up to date on appropriate vaccinations. Pet Butler. To ensure each guest has a clean and enjoyable experience, each family on board will be assigned a Pet Butler, ensuring their cabin and the boat remain in top condition.

To ensure each guest has a clean and enjoyable experience, each family on board will be assigned a Pet Butler, ensuring their cabin and the boat remain in top condition. Private Relief Station. Each dog on board will have access to a private relief station they can access on their balcony.

Each dog on board will have access to a private relief station they can access on their balcony. Pet Health Certificate and Passport. Approved and signed off on by a licensed veterinarian, the cruise will require up-to-date vaccinations and health checks from all pets boarding the ship.

Steve Matzke of Cruise Tails says, “I consider my Yorkie, Louis, to be part of my family, and for years I missed out on the “family reunion” cruise because I will not travel without him. I want to change that for myself and other dog lovers.”

Guests may participate in many onboard special activities with or without their dog, and a full support team will be available to ensure it’s easy-breezy sailing for everyone. While vacationing with their pet, guests can book with dog groomers, enjoy puppy massages, visit dog-friendly splash stations, and more. Guests aboard can also access dog-free spaces such as the Margaritaville Casino, pool decks, endless thrilling live entertainment and music, 12 chef-crafted, island-inspired dining venues, 13 action-packed and elevated lounges, the St. Somewhere Spa & Salon, plus plenty of spaces to soak up the Caribbean sun.