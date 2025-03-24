Flexible bookings, shorter and more frequent trips, music and sports tourism, and AI-driven journeys lead post-pandemic travel transformation. Five years on from the COVID-19 pandemic, eDreams ODIGEO, publishes new market data that not only maps the travel industry’s recovery post-pandemic, but also identifies the trends that emerged during the global lockdowns which are continuing to define the sector.

Drawing on data from over 21 million customers and 100 million daily travel searches, the research highlights fundamental shifts in travel behaviour and identifies key trends shaping the industry’s future in 2025 and beyond.

Pablo Caspers, Chief Travel Officer at eDreams ODIGEO, commented: “Five years ago, global travel momentarily halted—an exceptional event after years of continuous and exponential growth. Since then, the industry has not only recovered but is thriving once more. Our analysis reveals enduring behavioural shifts, underscoring travel’s adaptability and strength. After hitting record passenger numbers and a market size of €1.5 trillion in 2024, global travel is positioned for continued success in 2025.”

The travel industry’s response to macroeconomic events: passenger growth has consistently surpassed GDP growth:

A Look Back: Top Four trends from COVID-19 by eDreams ODIGEO:

1) Beyond the Capitals: While capital cities continue to dominate in absolute visitor numbers, smaller cities gained traction, reflecting a shift in traveller preferences. Cities like Belfast, Bilbao, Florence, Nice, Frankfurt, and Munich have seen notable booking growth since 2020.

2) Planning closer to departure: During the pandemic, shifting travel restrictions made last-minute bookings the dominant trend, with the vast majority of trips booked within four weeks of departure. Although planning timelines have since lengthened, reflecting greater consumer confidence, short-term bookings are more popular than before COVID-19.

3) Solo travel is trending: As covid restrictions eased and people regained control in their daily lives, solo travel was a big trend in 2023, with decision-making control emerging as the top motivator (41%). Safety anxiety dropped by 24% since 2021, and women began traveling alone for self-discovery (34%), while men did so to meet new people (31%).

4) The Rise of the Mini-Break: Trip durations have evolved significantly, revealing a shift towards shorter but more frequent trips. Short getaways now dominate, with the most popular trip length today standing at up to 4 days, with long weekend trips on the rise (trips lasting 3-4 days increased from 25% in 2019 to 34% in 2024).

A Look Forward: eDreams ODIGEO’s top four trends to look out for in 2025 & beyond:

1) Sky-high devotion: Die-hard fans take flight to support international superstars on tour:

Music events are reshaping travel patterns and contributing to surging consumer demand in 2025. On the announcement of Oasis’ Reunion, searches for flights to 2025’s tour destinations surged: for Manchester +700%, for Dublin +635%, Edinburgh +557% and London +212%.

For Dua Lipa’s tour dates searches for Madrid are up +24%, Lyon +11% and Milan +31%. Searches for London increased by up to 49% for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour dates in June 2025.

2) Increasing demand for flexibility and choice:

The pandemic reinforced the value of adaptability, making flexibility a top priority for travellers. In response, policies like “cancel for any reason” —offering broader protection than traditional coverage—are increasingly valued by consumers.

Additionally, price-freezing tools are gaining popularity, giving travellers peace of mind while finalising plans and reducing booking stress. Beyond flexibility, broader choice and access to a global marketplace is now essential.

Research shows that 84% of travellers prioritise access to multiple options, actively comparing and combining airlines and hotels rather than relying on a single provider’s offering. This trend underscores the rising demand for choice, adaptability, and cost efficiency, as travellers seek customisable solutions over one-size-fits-all offerings.

3) Subscription-based travel is rapidly transforming the way people plan and book their trips:

Over 7 million travellers across the globe today are travel subscribers, a remarkable rise from just 500,000 at the start of the pandemic. Subscription travel is now expanding into more countries and reaching a broader range of travel products, which now include flexibility features, across holiday packages, accommodation, and car rentals.

With demand surging, at least 1 million more travellers are expected to join subscription travel in the next year alone, a clear sign that flexible, membership-based travel is reshaping the industry.

4) AI-powered travel will continue to reduce friction and invisibly power our journeys:

A key trend shaping the next five years is the rise of AI-driven personalised travel. Europe’s largest travel booking platform already leverages over 6 billion daily predictions to deliver tailored travel experiences. Consumers are also actively embracing AI tools, with 73% of global travellers already using AI for travel-related tasks such as itinerary planning, booking, and recommendations.

Among Gen Z, adoption is even higher, with nearly 9 in 10 relying on AI to streamline their travel experience. As AI continues to make trip planning faster and more efficient, its role will only expand, offering hyper-personalised experiences that redefine how people explore, book, and travel.

Pablo Caspers Chief Travel Officer at eDreams ODIGEO added: “Our data highlights enduring changes in traveller behaviour, with several key trends firmly taking hold. Travel remains a top global priority, with consumers continuing to prioritise it over other discretionary spending, driven by a growing demand for immersive, experience-led journeys. The rise of music and sports tourism exemplifies this shift, as fans travel across countries to see their favourite artists or teams live, reinforcing the deep connection between travel and shared cultural moments. We are also seeing travellers favouring shorter, more frequent trips over extended holidays, enabling broader exploration. These trends underline the sector’s impressive adaptability, technology-driven transformation, and travellers’ persistent desire to discover and experience the world.”