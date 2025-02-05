Fliggy presents its travel insights for the Lunar New Year / Spring Festival

With the Lunar New Year celebrations in full-swing, Alibaba Group’s online travel platform Fliggy released its key insights regarding seasonal travel for this year among the Chinese.

Cultural tourism, in particular came to the fore as UNESCO recently recognised this year’s Lunar New Year / Spring Festival celebrations among its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Indeed, experiential tourism focussed on cultural experiences rose by around 40 percent compared to last year, with travellers seeking trips to heritage sites or immersive activities.

There was also a 36 percent increase in terms of tickets purchased for folk performances, half of which were booked by families or friend groups.

Speaking of family, most Chinese travellers opted for outings that celebrate cultural heritage. Among the most popular seasonal activities were attendance at lantern festivals and temple fairs, donning traditional attire, rice cake making, and firework displays.

Longer leaves = more holiday time

Fliggy also noted that many travellers extended their holiday trips because of more favourable leave policies implemented by companies.

Encouraged by leave policies that allow as many as an extra two days off for an 11-day holiday, travelers chose to go on longer trips.

This subsequently led to a ten percent increase in terms of per capita spending compared to last year, and the average length of stay increased by around five percent.

Also, highway toll exemptions paved the way for a significant increase in the number of self-driving trips, chartered tours, and customized tours during the holiday.

Where people went on their holiday

Top travel spots for the Lunar New Year include Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Xi’an, Nanjing, and Wuhan.

Likewise, cities like Jingdezhen, Zhaoqing, Ili, Altay, Kaifeng, Huangshan, Ulanqab, Meizhou, Ganzhou, and Zunyi are experiencing rapid visitor growth.

For those heading overseas, Hong Kong (SAR), Macau (SAR), East Asia, and Southeast Asia were among the favoured destinations, followed by the United States, Australia, and France.

Interestingly, there was a notable increase in those flying off to Hungary, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Iceland, and Austria.