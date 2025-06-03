Fliggy releases travel insights for this year’s Dragon Boat Festival holiday

Alibaba Group’s online travel services platform Fliggy just released insights into travel trends for the 2025 Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

This latest report reveals a sustained demand for high-quality travel experiences throughout the Chinese mainland, as well as the country’s special autonomous regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

Data shows that bookings for customised domestic tours are up by over 50 percent year-on-year (YoY), while domestic hotel packages combining accommodation with entertainment and dining options grew by 20 percent.

Likewise, travellers were spending more in the leadup to the holiday, with average expenses on tickets, camping experiences, and chartered tours rising by 8.8 percent compared to last year's holiday period.

In for stays and cultural immersion

This year, many travelers opted for visits to theme parks or resorts with family and friends.

As a result, ticket sales for major attractions and theme parks on the first day of the holiday increased by 25 percent YoY, while comprehensive packages that included dining and entertainment experienced a remarkable 140 percent surge in bookings.

With southern China entering its rainy season, the hot and humid weather led many travelers to enjoy hotel-based retreats.

Properties enhanced their offerings with traditional festival activities, such as making zongzi (glutinous rice dumplings), handcrafting five-color bracelets, and creating aromatic sachets, attracting guests seeking cultural experiences.

Among all accommodation types, luxury resorts and boutique homestays recorded particularly strong booking growth during the holiday period.

This year saw the increased popularity of closer destinations

During the three-day holiday, travelers favored short-distance road trips and nearby getaways.

According to Fliggy data, domestic car rental bookings jumped by approximately 30 percent YoY, with flexible pickup and return options proving particularly popular.

Top self-drive destinations included Urumqi, Chengdu, Sanya, Haikou, and Beijing.

On the other hand, the most popular domestic destinations included Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Chongqing, Xi'an, and Wuhan.

Meanwhile, emerging locations such as Beitun (Xinjiang), Jincheng (Shanxi), Qiongzhong (Hainan), Qingyuan (Guangdong), Wuwei (Gansu), Nujiang (Yunnan), Dezhou (Shandong), Fangchenggang (Guangxi), and Kaifeng (Henan) showed the fastest booking growth, alluring travelers with their unique cultural and natural attractions in less crowded environments.

For outbound travel, the most sought-after destinations included Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong SAR, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, France, Indonesia, and the United States, with short-haul flights (under four hours) being particularly popular.

Notably, countries such as Poland, Iceland, Finland, Bhutan, Uzbekistan, Laos, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tanzania, and Georgia experienced substantial growth in bookings, drawing travelers with their pleasant climates and distinctive cultural offerings.