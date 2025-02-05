As one of the major Chinese New Year festivities, the “Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Snake”was grandly unveiled at Sai Van Lake Square on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year, followed by the first dazzling show of the Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays. Many local and visiting spectators enjoyed the extravaganzas, immersed in the festive air that permeated the square.

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai; Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Huang Liuquan; Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Liu Xianfa; Secretary for Economy and Finance, Anton Tai Kin Ip; Director of Asia Tourism Exchange Center of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Zhang Dong; Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Chao Wai Ieng; Director of Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Yau Yun Wah; President of Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Vincent U; President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; Director of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Li Ziwei, and Acting Vice President of Sports Bureau, Lei Si Leng, officiated the opening ceremony together with other guests.

Guided by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the “Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Snake” (the “Parade”) is organized by MGTO and co-organized by Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureauas well as Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. The Parade, together with the 2025 Chinese New Year Activities and the Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays, are once again listed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations this year, which manifests the strengths and appeal of Macao’s “tourism + events”.

Secretary for Economy and Finance, Anton Tai Kin Ip, remarked that thanks to the concerted effort of different entities and sectors, the Parade for Celebration of Chinese New Year has grown into a prestigious brand of festive event in Macao. This year, the Parade is themed as the golden Snake that dazzles for the joyful Spring Festival. It conveys blessings in the Year of the Snake for Macao to walk into a bright future towards economic prosperity as the pearl on the palm of the Motherland. The “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations greatly manifests the strengths and appeal of Macao’s “tourism + events”. He hopes that Macao residents and visitors can experience a joyful festival teeming with the harmonious symphony of diverse cultures Macao has nurtured.

Culture Cities of East Asia 2025 lift curtain upon the Parade with great performances

An opening ceremony lifted the curtain upon the Parade at 8 p.m. The artistic troupes from the four Culture Cities of East Asia 2025, namely Macao SAR (China), Huzhou of Zhejiang (China), Kamakura (Japan) and Anseong (Korea) took the lead to present an artistic and cultural symphony of East Asia. Local singers Germano Guilherme, Cátia de Jesus Pinto and Ariel Mendonça as well as local band FIDA captivated the audience and sparked lively ambience.

Celebrity hosts from Hong Kong and Macao, Jarvis Chow, Germano Guilherme and Sabrina Mendes emceed the event. Artists Owen Cheung, Karl Ting and Chantel Yiu delivered great singing performances. 17 floatsthen came into the limelight, alongside about 1,300 performers from near and far. Making a finale debut, MGTO’s float came onto the center stage for a 360o display for the first time. Audience could behold the spectacular float from all angles. Around the float, the enchanting performances of Hong Kong singer Jeffrey Ngai and girl group Beanies ignited a new pinnacle of great vibes. The dazzling floats were marching forward with the artistic troupes who presented wonderful performances, keenly welcomed by residents and visitors along the route.

The 17 floats will enliven the northern district at 8 p.m. on the 11th day (8 February) of Chinese New Year, setting off from Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde. A cultural and artistic show will start at Iao Hon Market Garden at 8:15 p.m. Hong Kong artists Amy Fan and Alex Kwong, Macao singers Sean Pang and Kane Ao Ieong will present impressive performances in celebration of Chinese New Year.

Fireworks ignite festive happiness

Following the stage performance, the first show of Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays lit up the sky for 15 minutes, conveying the best wishes for Macao’s economic prosperity as well as wealth, good health and happiness for residents. The second and third fireworks shows will take place above the sea overlooked by Macau Tower at 9 p.m. on the 7th day (4 February, “Renri”) of Chinese New Year and Chinese Lantern Festival (12 February) respectively, to create more sparkling memories.

Splendid floats on two showcases for free admission

There are a total of 17 floats, including the ones designed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and MGTO, as well as those presented by Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau,Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Wynn Macau, Limited, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Prudential Hong Kong Limited (Macau Branch), Chimelong Group and Multinational (Holdings) Group.

The floats will be on display at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from tomorrow (1 February) to 7 February, and at Tap Seac Square from 9 to 16 February. Illuminations of the floats will light up from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the splendor of the floats.