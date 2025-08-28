Fly from India to Vietnam Starting at INR 11 with Vietjet’s Limited-Time Sale

Vietjet is giving Indian travellers the perfect excuse to book their next Vietnam adventure with a limited-time promotion running until August 30, 2025, featuring unbeatable fares across its entire flight network. From August 28 to August 30, 2025, the airline offers hundreds of thousands of Eco seats starting from just INR11 (*) on all direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru with major Vietnamese cities, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang. Promotional tickets are available via www.vietjetair.com or the “Vietjet Air” mobile app, and valid for travel from October 1, 2025, to May 27, 2026 (**).

With Vietjet’s expanding connectivity between the two countries, Indian travellers can now explore Vietnam’s vibrant cities, pristine beaches, and rich cultural heritage at unbeatable value. Passengers can also enjoy seamless connections to other popular destinations across Vietnam including Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, and Hue, as well as key cities across the Asia-Pacific region.

In celebration of Vietnam’s National Day, Vietjet welcomes visitors to its special space at the “80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness” exhibition in Hanoi from August 28 to September 5, 2025. Visitors can discover Vietjet’s milestones in aviation, experience innovative AI applications and creative showcases, and enjoy interactive activities including “Vietjet passport” check-ins with exclusive rewards, live performances, and more.

Onboard, passengers can experience Vietjet’s modern, fuel-efficient fleet, professional and friendly crew, and a wide range of Vietnamese and international cuisine, from Pho and Banh Mi to iced milk coffee and more. Travelers may also enjoy in-flight cultural performances on festive occasions and other personalized services that make every journey memorable from takeoff to touchdown.