 Fly from India to Vietnam Starting at INR 11 with Vietjet’s Limited-Time Sale

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Fly from India to Vietnam Starting at INR 11 with Vietjet’s Limited-Time Sale

Airlines and Aviation
Vietnam

Vietjet is giving Indian travellers the perfect excuse to book their next Vietnam adventure with a limited-time promotion running until August 30, 2025, featuring unbeatable fares across its entire flight network. From August 28 to August 30, 2025, the airline offers hundreds of thousands of Eco seats starting from just INR11 (*) on all direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru with major Vietnamese cities, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang. Promotional tickets are available via www.vietjetair.com or the “Vietjet Air” mobile app, and valid for travel from October 1, 2025, to May 27, 2026 (**).

With Vietjet’s expanding connectivity between the two countries, Indian travellers can now explore Vietnam’s vibrant cities, pristine beaches, and rich cultural heritage at unbeatable value. Passengers can also enjoy seamless connections to other popular destinations across Vietnam including Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, and Hue, as well as key cities across the Asia-Pacific region.

In celebration of Vietnam’s National Day, Vietjet welcomes visitors to its special space at the “80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness” exhibition in Hanoi from August 28 to September 5, 2025. Visitors can discover Vietjet’s milestones in aviation, experience innovative AI applications and creative showcases, and enjoy interactive activities including “Vietjet passport” check-ins with exclusive rewards, live performances, and more.

Onboard, passengers can experience Vietjet’s modern, fuel-efficient fleet, professional and friendly crew, and a wide range of Vietnamese and international cuisine, from Pho and Banh Mi to iced milk coffee and more. Travelers may also enjoy in-flight cultural performances on festive occasions and other personalized services that make every journey memorable from takeoff to touchdown.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Explore The Spectacular Beauty of Chilean Patagonia On An Amazing Quark Expeditions Cruise

Explore The Spectacular Beauty of Chilean Patagonia On An Amazing Quark Expeditions Cruise

The New-Look Centara Karon Resort Phuket Is ‘The Newly Reimagined Place To Be In Phuket’

The New-Look Centara Karon Resort Phuket Is ‘The Newly Reimagined Place To Be In Phuket’

Going Beyond in Product Engineering with Chris Ormiston: Success in this role means constantly thinking ‘outside the box’

Going Beyond in Product Engineering with Chris Ormiston: Success in this role means constantly thinking ‘outside the box’

W Kuala Lumpur – Upgrading The Workation

W Kuala Lumpur – Upgrading The Workation

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Fly from India to Vietnam Starting at INR 11 with Vietjet’s Limited-Time Sale

Vietjet is giving Indian travellers the perfect excuse to book their next Vietnam adventure with a limited-time promotion running until August 30, 2025, featuring unbeatable fares across its entire flight network. From August 28 to August 30, 2025, the airline offers hundreds of thousands of Eco seats starting from just INR11 (*) on all direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru with major Vietnamese cities, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang. Promotional tickets are available via www.vietjetair.com or the “Vietjet Air” mobile app, and valid for travel from October 1, 2025, to May 27, 2026 (**).

With Vietjet’s expanding connectivity between the two countries, Indian travellers can now explore Vietnam’s vibrant cities, pristine beaches, and rich cultural heritage at unbeatable value. Passengers can also enjoy seamless connections to other popular destinations across Vietnam including Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, and Hue, as well as key cities across the Asia-Pacific region.

In celebration of Vietnam’s National Day, Vietjet welcomes visitors to its special space at the “80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness” exhibition in Hanoi from August 28 to September 5, 2025. Visitors can discover Vietjet’s milestones in aviation, experience innovative AI applications and creative showcases, and enjoy interactive activities including “Vietjet passport” check-ins with exclusive rewards, live performances, and more.

Onboard, passengers can experience Vietjet’s modern, fuel-efficient fleet, professional and friendly crew, and a wide range of Vietnamese and international cuisine, from Pho and Banh Mi to iced milk coffee and more. Travelers may also enjoy in-flight cultural performances on festive occasions and other personalized services that make every journey memorable from takeoff to touchdown.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

idnpp

idnpp login

slot thailand

https://www.santoscar.net/viaturas/usadas/

https://slotthailand.feiradolivro-poa.com.br/

https://standabiliopinto.com/viaturas