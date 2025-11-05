Fly More, Pay Less: SalamAir rolls out Oman’s first flight subscription model

SalamAir, Oman’s pioneering low-cost carrier, has unveiled mOVemore, a first-of-its-kind flight membership programme designed to make frequent flying more affordable and predictable. The innovative subscription-based model allows passengers to lock in flat fares across SalamAir’s domestic and GCC routes, giving them consistent pricing and added travel perks regardless of market fluctuations.

Under the program, members can subscribe to monthly or bi-monthly packages, choosing between six or twelve one-way or return flights. Each tier includes benefits such as priority check-in, a 20kg baggage allowance, and seamless digital booking via the airline’s website and mobile app. For instance, a traveller purchasing 12 domestic trips will pay just 9.9 OMR per trip (excluding taxes) — a price guaranteed even during peak seasons.

Talking about the launch, Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of SalamAir, said: “mOVemore is a first-of-its-kind solution for frequent travellers in Oman. It is designed to reward our passengers by reducing their travel costs. Traditional loyalty systems reward passengers with points that are hard to spend on flights. Our mOVemore product removes the guesswork by offering flat-rate pricing and other benefits that make day-to-day travel predictable and affordable. Whether for business, family, study, or leisure, we are giving customers a better way to plan their trips and save more.” He added that SalamAir’s fleet expansion — set to reach 25 aircraft by 2028 — will enable the airline to scale mOVemore across new destinations, strengthening its footprint across the GCC and beyond.

The subscription platform is powered by Caravelo, a global leader in travel subscription technology. Iñaki Uriz, CEO of Caravelo, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with SalamAir to bring this innovative subscription model to Oman. The Middle East is a key growth market for flight subscriptions, and SalamAir’s forward-thinking approach with mOVemore sets a new standard for customer-centric travel in the region. This membership program is a powerful tool for building loyalty and providing unparalleled value to frequent flyers.”

Globally, subscription-based flight models are gaining momentum as airlines seek to build loyalty and simplify fare structures for regular travellers. SalamAir’s move positions Oman among early adopters in the region, joining a growing list of carriers embracing flexible, digital-first solutions for modern flyers.