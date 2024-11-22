With a vision to provide last mile air connectivity to two and three tier towns in India, FLY91, India’s pure-play regional airline, has added Solapur, a major textile and industrial hub, connecting the south-western town in Maharashtra with Mumbai, the country’s commercial capital and Goa, a major tourism destination.

The announcement of FLY91’s two new direct routes, Goa – Solapur and Mumbai – Solapur, takes the total number of domestic destinations connected by the regional airline, which is headquartered in Goa, to nine. The airline commenced operations in March 24.

FLY91 Airline’s flights will be operational on the two routes starting 23rd December and tickets will be available for sale for the two routes over the next few days. The start of these flights will bring a reliable, safe and quick mode of transportation between these destinations.

This introduction of the two new direct routes reinforces the airline’s vision of improving regional connectivity, aligning with the Union Aviation Ministry’s UDAN scheme, which aims to enhance air travel accessibility and connectivity in underserved and remote areas.

“FLY91 is pleased to announce the two new direct routes. FLY91 will be the only airline providing direct connectivity between Mumbai, the country’s commercial capital and Solapur, renowned as a textile hub, a major centre of industry and a pilgrimage hub. Connecting with Goa will open up Goa as a conveniently reachable tourism destination for the residents of Solapur,” said Manoj Chacko, Managing Director and CEO of FLY91.

The commencement of FLY91 operations on the two new routes is expected to increase trade and tourism engagement, while also providing last-mile air connectivity to travellers frequenting the two centres and their respective outlying areas, the top official also said.

Based out of Manohar International Airport, Goa, FLY91 currently connects regional centres such as Mumbai, Pune, Jalgaon, Sindhudurg and Solapur in Maharashtra, as well as Agatti in Lakshadweep and cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.