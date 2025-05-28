FLY91 adds Solapur to its growing network

FLY91, India’s pure-play regional airline, will soon have direct flights between Goa and Solapur, further strengthening its commitment to enhancing last-mile air connectivity across underserved regions in India. With this addition, FLY91 connects eight destinations across the country, including four in Maharashtra, namely Pune, Jalgaon, Sindhudurg and now, Solapur.

Bookings for the Goa–Solapur route have gone live.

By offering a safe, time-efficient and reliable mode of transport, FLY91 has made Goa’s vibrant tourism and Solapur’s spiritual and industrial potential easily accessible for travellers from both regions.

Solapur, a key textile and industrial centre in south-western Maharashtra, also serves as the gateway to five revered pilgrimage sites in the western Indian state. With FLY91’s direct flights from Goa, travellers and pilgrims can now conveniently access religious and cultural heritage destinations such as Pandharpur (Vitthal-Rukmini Temple), Tuljapur (Tulja Bhavani Temple), Akkalkot (Swami Samarth Maharaj Temple), Gangapur (Sri Narasimha Saraswati Swami Math) and the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, important spiritual hubs attracting millions of visitors annually from Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

“The launch of the Goa–Solapur route will highlight FLY91’s focus on improving connectivity to traditionally underserved destinations,” said Manoj Chacko, MD and CEO of FLY91. “Solapur is not only a key centre of industry but also a critical node in Maharashtra’s pilgrimage circuit. Our flights will make it easier for pilgrims, as well as business and leisure travellers alike, to move between these regions comfortably,” he further stated.

He added," FLY91 is thankful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of Maharashtra, Director General of Civil Aviation, Airport Authority of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and other stakeholders who continue to support us as we expand into Solapur.”

Based out of Manohar International Airport in Goa, FLY91 currently connects key regional centres such as Hyderabad and Pune with tier II and tier III destinations including Jalgaon, Sindhudurg and Goa.