flyadeal has announced its summer 2025 expansion programme with the return of five popular seasonal destinations and the introduction of Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman for the first time, effective 19 June 2025.

The Turkish hot spot of Trabzon will again be joined by Baku and Tbilisi, capital cities of Azerbaijan and Georgia respectively; the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El Sheikh; Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzogovina; alongwith Salalah in southern Oman.

Saudi Arabia’s youngest and region’s fastest growing low-cost airline will operate a total of 13 routes across the six summer destinations from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam over a 10-week period during the holiday season.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “This time of the year is always anticipated as consumers and the travel trade are eager to see which destinations we will operate for the busy summer season. We’re therefore delighted to bring back some of our popular and customer favourite destinations in Turkey, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Bosnia & Herzogovina to our network.

“With Oman also joining, our expanded summer programme which is likely to grow even further with additional routes to be announced over the next few weeks, the seasonal network promises to be exciting and adventurous for holidaymakers planning a short or long break with friends and families especially during the school holidays.”

Salalah, in particular, is one of the region’s most popular summer retreats. Bordering the Indian Ocean, it is a unique place in the Arabian Peninsula. A mountain range with greenery and springs on the northern side and pristine white sand beaches in the southern part, Salalah is known for its annual Khareef monsoon season that typically runs from June to August transforming the desert terrain into a lush, green landscape with seasonal waterfalls. Salalah is also famous for its frankincense and traditional Omani handicrafts.

Operated by flyadeal’s modern fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft, the new services will boost the airline’s international presence from 7 to 13 seasonal and year-round destinations in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and South Asia from its three bases in the Kingdom.

The airline’s year-round international network currently covers Amman (Jordan), Cairo and Sohag (Egypt), Istanbul (Turkey), Dubai International and Dubai World Central (UAE), and Karachi (Pakistan).

flyadeal’s 16-strong national network comprises Abha, Al Bahah, Al Hofuf, Bisha, Dammam, Gizan, Hail, Jeddah, Madinah, Najran, Neom, Riyadh, Qassim, Tabuk, Taif and Yanbu. Beginning 30 March 2025, domestic coverage will increase to include Al Jouf, Gurayat and Arar in Saudi Arabia’s northern provinces.

By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to triple its network and fleet to over 100 destinations served by more than 100 aircraft.