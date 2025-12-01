 From Phuket to Paris, non-stop with Air France

From Phuket to Paris, non-stop with Air France

Airlines and Aviation
France
Lao Lading island beach with boat for traveller, Krabi Phuket Thailand

Air France has officially inaugurated a new 3 weekly non-stop flight between Phuket and Paris on 28 November 2025.

Air France will operate the 3 flights every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday from Phuket, with return flights from Paris on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Flight will operate with a Boeing B777-200 aircraft equipped with 328 seats (28 in Business, 32 in Premium and 268 in Economy)

Femke Kroese, General Manager for South East Asia & Oceania said; "Introducing Phuket as our second destination in Thailand this winter offers an exciting opportunity to enhance Air France and KLM's connectivity in the region making it even easier for travellers to access this beautiful island with our new direct flight. Air France and KLM together offer 27 weekly flights to Thailand this winter season".

Flight schedule (in local time):

  • AF157: departing Phuket at 11:55, arriving in Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 19:05 the same day.
  • AF156: departing Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 15:45, arriving in Phuket at 09:25 the next day.

 

