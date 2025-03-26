Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) is expanding its network coverage in Mainland China with new scheduled services to Zhangjiajie and Guilin. Both direct routes will be available starting 15 April 2025. The Hong Kong – Zhangjiajie service will run three times a week alongside the twice weekly service to Guilin.

Zhangjiajie is in the northwestern part of Hunan Province. Hosting a variety of stunning natural features, Wulingyuan Scenic Area, comprising of the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, is the major tourist spot in the city. The 430-metre long Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge over the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon is the world’s longest and highest glass bridge, providing an extremely thrilling sightseeing perspective to visitors. Wulingyuan was inscribed in the list of the World Heritage Sites by UNESCO in 1992.

Located in the northeast of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin is renowned for its spectacular natural scenery that is highly reckoned as “peerless in the world”. The most popular attractions include Li River, Elephant Trunk Hill, Riyue Shuangta (Sun and Moon Pagodas) Cultural Park, Seven Star Scenic Area, Jingjiang Palace, Yangshuo Park and Big Banyan Tree. Guilin was among the first batch of National Famous Historical and Cultural Cities designated by the State Council back in 1982.

The flight schedules of the two new routes (subject to government approval) are as follows:

Hong Kong (HKG) – Zhangjiajie (DYG) (Zhangjiajie Hehua International Airport)

Flight No. From To Departure / Arrival Days of Week HB872 Hong Kong Zhangjiajie 2155 / 2355 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday HB873 Zhangjiajie Hong Kong 0800 / 1005 Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Hong Kong (HKG) – Guilin (KWL) (Guilin Liangjiang International Airport)