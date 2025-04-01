The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), the world’s largest business travel trade organization, has onboarded Cabi by SKIL as a Founding Partner for GBTA India. This landmark collaboration is set to reshape the corporate ground transportation landscape, bringing innovation, efficiency, and sustainability to business travel in India and beyond.

As GBTA strengthens its presence across strategic alliances with industry pioneers like Cabi by SKIL will play a crucial role in driving forward-thinking mobility solutions. Cabi by SKIL, a leading tech-enabled corporate cab-hailing platform, specializes in enterprise ground transport, event mobility, and high-volume travel logistics.

A dominant force in corporate travel, Cabi executed 100,000+ corporate trips in FY 2023-24, operates across 250+ cities, and collaborates with 300+ delivery partners servicing 100+ global brands. Known for its technology-driven operations, safety-first approach, and commitment to sustainability, Cabi is actively expanding its EV fleet, integrating with clean mobility platforms, and ensuring enhanced safety features, making it an ideal partner for GBTA’s mission of responsible and inclusive business travel.

Vikash Kejriwal, COO, SKIL, commented: “We are thrilled to collaborate with GBTA as a Founding Partner. This partnership allows us to contribute to the evolving business travel ecosystem while enhancing the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of corporate ground transportation. With GBTA’s platform, we aim to bring forward industry insights, drive collaborative innovation, and co-create solutions that cater to the modern traveller’s needs.”