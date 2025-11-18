Get set to celebrate ‘Holiday travel’ with Delta

In a letter to SkyMiles Members , Erik Snell, Delta's Chief Customer Experience Officer, said Delta is ready to welcome travellers this holiday and beyond.

Holiday Travel: We’re Ready For You!

He said: “As customers prepare to travel over the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday period, Delta teams are ready to connect you with the people and places you love most.

While the government shutdown is behind us, we understand the uncertainty may have led you to rethink or reschedule your travel plans. Rest assured, our operations are running normally, and Delta people remain dedicated to safely delivering the premium, reliable experiences you expect – the same qualities that carried us through even the most challenging times, including the longest government shutdown in history. In fact, since Wednesday, 9 out of 10 flights have arrived on time with thousands of flights arriving early.

I’m incredibly proud of our people who have continued to deliver the exceptional service and care they’re known for – stories of which many of you have shared with me. Delta’s 100,000 employees worldwide are grateful for you and we remain committed to earning your trust every day.

As you head out for holiday travel and beyond, keep in mind the best way to stay up to date about the status of your flight is via the Fly Delta app and delta.com.

We appreciate you, are ready for you and look forward to welcoming you aboard.”

Erik Snell is the Chief Customer Experience Officer for Delta Air Lines. Erik oversees the end-to-end customer experience that includes the Customer Experience team and the 60,000 team members in Delta’s Airport Customer Service, In-Flight Service and Reservations and Customer Care divisions who deliver those experiences