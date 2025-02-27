National Gallery Singapore is partnering HIDDEN, an award-winning experiences company specialising in immersive games, to launch a new AI chatbot-based game “FRAMED: A Murder Mystery in National Gallery Singapore”, which invites visitors to discover art in a new and interactive way.

From 1 March 2025, visitors can participate in the thrilling murder mystery adventure to solve puzzles, uncover hidden secrets, and discover how art can shape, obscure, or reveal one’s identity. The premise – you’re accused of a crime you did not commit! Through the self-guided, interactive game hosted on messaging platform WhatsApp, players can navigate at their own pace while diving into the exciting narrative. This seeks to bring a unique experience in exploring the exhibitions at National Gallery Singapore.

“FRAMED” interacts with players through an AI chatbot “Void Deck Cat”, providing clues to uncover hidden elements at the DBS Singapore Gallery, UOB Southeast Asia Gallery and the ArchiGallery. Players can operate the game on their devices, without the need to download additional applications. With the Story-Tech© journey developed by HIDDEN, “FRAMED” can be experienced as an individual, or in groups of friends, colleagues, and family members.

Supriya Ghosh, Deputy Director (Business Development) at National Gallery Singapore says: “The Gallery is constantly pushing its limits on how art can be experienced, and how we can provide visitors with unique experiences. Traditionally, tour guides and guided listening tours are often used to help visitors navigate through a gallery. The HIDDEN game adds a unique layer on top of these experiences – with the AI chatbot acting like an unseen guide that will share secret, hidden parts of the Gallery.”

Participants can purchase their tickets online and will be provided a QR code to kickstart the game. The AI chatbot will lead the conversation to provide clues with information about the heritage, art, and history of National Gallery Singapore and its long-term exhibitions. Players can explore and seek answers within the museum spaces to unlock riddles and to complete the game.

Lim Yee Hung, Group Chief Executive of HIDDEN says: “Through ‘FRAMED’, we combined the love for video games with real-life interactions in iconic spaces like National Gallery Singapore, allowing visitors to experience art, heritage, and culture in a fun and familiar way.”