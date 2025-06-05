Glaswegians celebrate as Loganair’s direct flight to coastal surf spot lands  

Loganair has marked the start of a new summer service between Glasgow and Newquay, offering Scots a direct route to Cornwall’s sun-soaked coastline and vibrant seaside culture.

The inaugural flight took off on Sunday, 25 May, kicking off a seasonal service that will run twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays through the summer, offering flexibility for long weekends or extended beach breaks.

Flights depart Glasgow at 10:50, landing in Newquay at 12:30, with the return leg leaving Newquay at 13:00 and arriving back in Glasgow by 14:40 – giving passengers ample time to enjoy their first and last days at either destination.

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “We’re pleased to be serving this exciting route for our summer schedule linking Glasgow and Newquay – bringing two vibrant regions closer together just in time for the summer season.

“We have been pleasantly surprised by the strength of demand on this route which bodes well for the future development of it, and we look forward to working closely with both Glasgow and Newquay airports to unlock its potential.”

The new connection opens one of the UK’s most stunning regions, renowned for its sweeping beaches, surfing hotspots, coastal trails, and world-famous attractions nearby such as the Eden Project and St Ives.

For travellers from Cornwall, the route offers a convenient gateway to explore the buzzing culture, historic landmarks, and warm hospitality of Glasgow, Scotland’s largest city.

Jonathan Ford, Portfolio Manager at AGS Airports, said: “We are delighted to see Loganair, Glasgow’s home airline, expand its network with the reinstatement of the popular Glasgow to Newquay route. This key leisure service offers a fantastic opportunity for travellers from Western Scotland to explore one of the UK’s most stunning holiday destinations.

“With the addition of Newquay, Glasgow will be connected to nine destinations in England this summer. This development underscores our ongoing commitment to providing passengers with a diverse range of direct services across the UK, serving passengers looking for both business connections and leisure services.”

The launch of the Glasgow-Newquay route follows increased demand for UK domestic holidays and continues Loganair’s expansion of its regional network, connecting smaller cities and coastal regions across the country with direct, no-fuss travel.

Amy Smith, Managing Director (Interim) at Cornwall Airport Newquay, said:“We’re excited to welcome Loganair’s Glasgow service to Cornwall Airport Newquay. This important connection opens up fantastic opportunities for both leisure and business travel. We’re proud to work with Loganair to strengthen regional connectivity and support inbound tourism to Cornwall.”

With fares starting from £89.99 one-way, passengers can also take advantage of Loganair’s generous 21kg luggage allowance, including 15kg hold and 6kg cabin baggage, and family-friendly benefits on selected routes.

The new service underlines Loganair’s commitment to supporting UK connectivity, giving travellers more choice and flexibility for leisure and family travel throughout the year.

Earlier this year, Loganair was ranked second in the Which? annual customer survey of short-haul airlines, achieving a 72% customer score. The airline received a five-star rating for customer service and four stars for booking, boarding, and cleanliness.