A number of online travel agencies (OTAs) and booking platforms report that Vietnam is gaining increasing recognition and competitiveness as one of the world’s most searched destinations.

Recent reports from both domestic and international tourism research firms highlighted Vietnam as a top searched destination with numerous attractive locations for international travellers.

That said, global travel experts suggest that Vietnam ought to make the most of the trend by enhancing destination branding campaigns, introducing new tourism products, and expanding marketing efforts in key markets.

Likewise, travel agencies and tourism-centred businesses emphasised Vietnam’s need to promote itself in both emergent and high-potential markets.

Agoda Vietnam country director Vu Ngoc Lam remarked that this reflects a growing global preference for immersive and adventure travel experiences.

Destinations of choice

Popular travel platform Agoda pointed out that Da Nang was the destination most searched for by American tourists as of January of this year.

The Vietnamese location bested other popular destinations, including Tokyo and Bangkok, as it showed growth of 1,538 percent year-on-year from January 2024.

Likewise, the mountain district of Ha Giang is rapidly becoming a must-visit destination for international tourists, renowned for its breathtaking mountain passes and majestic natural landscapes.

The northern province is especially popular for weeklong motorbike adventure tours that offer visitors an authentic cultural experience through stops at local towns and ethnic minority villages.

This year, there has been a significant influx of tourists into Ha Giang from South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States, with Koreans making up the bulk of arrivals.

Japan remains a top source market

Reports also show that Vietnam welcomed 711,464 Japanese tourists in 2024, with Ho Chi Minh City alone receiving 348,239 visitors.

This makes Japan one of the Vietnamese capital’s top six international tourist source markets.

Vietravel deputy general director Phan Phuong Hoang also pointed out that the number of Japanese visitors to Vietnam has risen steadily over the past several years, proof that marketing efforts in the East Asian nation continue to be effective.

HCMC’s Department of Tourism likewise noted the high frequency of direct flights between Vietnam and Japan as a key driver of growth.

As such, these serve as a strong foundation for further expanding inbound tourism between the two nations.