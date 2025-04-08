GlobalStar Travel Management has expanded its network across the Middle East region with longstanding partner Dadabhai Travel adding additional businesses to the GlobalStar network.

James Stevenson, CEO at GlobalStar comments: “It is a real pleasure to strengthen our longstanding Partnership with Dadabhai Travel as together we extend our footprint to other key countries in the region, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates. We are seeing a surge in demand on travel requirements throughout the region from corporates focused on finance, property management, energy and marine travel.”

“In welcoming these Dadabhai Travel markets to the GlobalStar network, we add not only additional likeminded and ambitious travel businesses but also the very best regional knowledge, significant manpower and wealth of experience.”

Nitin Menon, Executive Director of Dadabhai Travel UAE, Oman, and Iraq, commented: “Expanding our partnership with GlobalStar beyond Bahrain to include KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Iraq, is a significant milestone for Dadabhai Travel. This partnership enhances our global connectivity, enabling us to provide even greater value to our clients through improved supplier relationships, advanced technology, and access to a worldwide network of travel expertise. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring for our clients and our business.”