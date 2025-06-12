GlobalTix and Firsty team up to provide connectivity for travellers in Asia

Asian ticketing and distribution platform GlobalTix formally entered into a strategic partnership with Firsty, the world’s first free-roaming telecom provider.

This new partnership is expected to deliver seamless mobile connectivity to travellers across Asia as it brings together two innovation leaders at the intersection of travel and technology.

The agreement was officially signed at a bilateral economic event attended by Singapore’s Minister Grace Fu and Dutch Minister Dirk Beljaarts, underscoring the growing collaboration between Singapore and the Netherlands in driving digital innovation.

GlobalTix co-founder and chief operating officer Chan Chee Kong said: “Staying connected is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. By partnering with Firsty, we’re enabling our resellers to offer an easy-to-adopt solution that meets the expectations of today’s mobile-first travellers.”

Firsty head in APAC Krishnadeep Baruah likewise said: “Partnering with GlobalTix is a natural fit. With their trusted distribution network, we’re scaling Firsty’s unique connectivity platform across Asia Pacific while giving resellers a powerful, differentiated product that meets a real traveller need.”

Introducing relevant innovations

As Firsty’s official strategic partner in APAC, GlobalTix will introduce their revolutionary Global Connectivity platform to its network of over 12,000 resellers, empowering them to offer travellers an absolutely free, frictionless, always-on mobile experience.

By integrating Firsty into the GlobalTix Marketplace, resellers gain access to a high-demand digital product that can be bundled with tours and attraction tickets to enhance traveller experiences whilst unlocking new revenue streams.

Firsty Free is the world’s first truly free international roaming service, enabling travellers to message, navigate, and access essential apps like WhatsApp, Maps, and email without paying a cent.

Once their initial data session ends, users can simply watch a few short ads to unlock more data with no need for SIM swaps, no roaming fees, and no hidden costs.