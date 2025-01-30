The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, has taken stringent action against a violation of the Goa State Shack Policy 2023-26. Based on a report submitted by the Police Inspector of Mandrem Police Station on January 27, 2025, it was found that Shri. Manuel Espritosanto Fernandes, allottee of Shack No. 4 at Arambol Beach Stretch, had sublet the beach shack in violation of Clause 20 of the policy.

In view of this serious breach, the Department has imposed a penalty of ₹25,00,000 and forfeited the security deposit paid by the allottee to the Government Treasury. The shack license issued to Shri. Manuel Espritosanto Fernandes stands cancelled, and the erected Beach Shack No. 4 must be demolished within seven days from the receipt of the order. Failure to comply will result in the Department carrying out the demolition at the cost and risk of the allottee, with expenses recovered as arrears of land revenue. Additionally, Shri. Manuel Espritosanto Fernandes has been permanently blacklisted and debarred from participating in any future shack allotment processes under the Tourism Shack Policy.

The Department of Tourism remains committed to upholding transparency and strict enforcement of regulations to maintain the integrity of Goa’s tourism sector.