GoNexus Group, an experiences and mobility travel group, proudly unveils its new division, Hospitality Partnerships, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and strengthening its leadership in the tourism sector. This launch also underscores the company’s focus on fostering digitalization and sustainability within the hospitality industry.

Led by Javier Arévalo, a seasoned expert in digital transformation and innovation in the hotel sector, the division is further bolstered by the addition of two strategic hires: Daniel Espinal, who will oversee Optimization, and Evelin Melgarejo, who will drive Business Development. Their expertise will play a pivotal role in positioning GoNexus Group as a leader in redefining guest satisfaction and maximizing partner profitability.

Hospitality Partnerships bridges the gap between hotels and guests through an omnichannel approach, which seamlessly integrates digital and physical touchpoints to create a cohesive and impactful experience. Key innovations include:

A digital assistant that personalizes the guest experience from booking through departure, offering tailored recommendations and exclusive services. Tour Desks & Water Sports Centers (TDWS) : Modernized to deliver visually engaging, revenue-generating experiences directly within hotels.

Guests can directly access curated experiences and mobility services tailored to their needs. Innovative App: A comprehensive platform connecting guests to hotel ecosystems, improving interaction, and satisfaction during their stay.

A comprehensive platform connecting guests to hotel ecosystems, improving interaction, and satisfaction during their stay. Advanced API Integration: Hotels can seamlessly incorporate GoNexus Group’s catalog of experiences, mobility services, and tourist activities into their systems, simplifying distribution and expanding cross-selling opportunities.

This omnichannel approach not only transforms the guest experience but also drives hotel growth and profitability. By increasing revenue through cross-selling opportunities across multiple touchpoints, it opens new avenues for generating income. Additionally, it optimizes operational efficiency by utilizing scalable digital solutions and seamless API integration, helping hotels streamline their operations. The approach also builds guest loyalty by offering personalized services that adapt to the specific needs of each traveler, ensuring a tailored and memorable experience.

GoNexus Group has already collaborated with renowned hospitality partners across the globe, such as xxx, xxx and xxxx, leveraging these innovations to improve guest retention, streamline operations, and increase incremental revenue.

Javier Arévalo, Director of Hospitality Partnerships, shared: “With the launch of this division, we are setting a new standard for the hospitality industry. By combining omnichannel strategies and cutting-edge technologies, we are redefining how hotels interact with their guests while simultaneously enhancing their operational efficiency and financial results. The addition of leaders like Daniel and Evelin strengthens our ability to drive innovation and deliver value to our partners, creating a future where personalized guest experiences and profitability go hand in hand.”

Rubén Gutiérrez, President of GoNexus Group, added: “Hospitality Partnerships represents a transformative step for GoNexus Group and the hotel industry. Our mission is to empower hoteliers to navigate the complexities of the modern market, offering solutions that bridge technology and personalized service. Through partnerships with leading hotel brands, we’ve demonstrated how innovation can drive both guest satisfaction and business growth, solidifying GoNexus Group’s position as a trusted ally to the hospitality sector.”

