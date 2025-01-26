IndiGo is back with its “Getaway Sale”, offering great discounts on fare & ancillaries for both domestic and international sectors. Customers can avail this limited time offer from January 23 to January 26, 2025, across all channels, Discounted fares for domestic routes start at just INR 1,499 and at INR 4,999 for international routes. for travel period of 15-day advance purchase.

Customers can elevate their travel experience with up to 15% off on pre-paid excess baggage options (15kg, 20kg, 30kg) across specified routes and times for both domestic and international sectors. Additionally, enjoy up to 15% off on standard seat selection for enhanced comfort on all sectors. Pre-booked meals are available at 10% off, and 6E Prime and 6E Seat & Eat come with discounts of up to 30%.

A discount of up to 50% is available on Fast Forward services and emergency XL Extra legroom seats, priced at INR 599 for domestic sectors and INR 699 for international sectors.

IndiGo also offers exclusive bank promotions on its website and app, enabling customers to maximize their savings on bookings. Customers can benefit from a flat 20% instant discount when using American Express credit Cards on January 24, 2025, and a 15% and 10% discount on domestic and international flights respectively when booking with Federal Bank Credit Cards and Debit Cards until January 28, 2025.

For further information and to take advantage of these offers, customers are encouraged to visit the IndiGo website or download the IndiGo mobile app.