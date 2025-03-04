Grab Singapore and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) announced transport initiatives to enhance connectivity to and from Sentosa island. This announcement marks the beginning of a new three-year partnership between the two organisations, focused on improving accessibility and convenience for visitors.

As part of the collaboration, Grab will sponsor peak-hour shuttle bus services and offer guests complimentary first-mile transportation from Sentosa. In addition, pick-up and drop-off (PUDO) points will be updated across the island, allowing consumers and Grab driver-partners to locate each other with ease.

“Sentosa’s proximity to popular malls often means there is higher ride demand in nearby areas. To better address this, we have introduced alternative solutions like free shuttle bus services, which conveniently transports users to nearby transport hubs. This offers guests the flexibility to continue their journeys via public transport or book a Grab ride from locations with greater driver availability. Our partnership with Sentosa is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the commuting experience for Grab users throughout Singapore,” said Alvin Wee, Head of Transport and Operations, Grab Singapore

Chris Pok, Divisional Director, Marketing & Guest Experience, Sentosa Development Corporation, said: “As Singapore’s premier island leisure destination, we are committed to continually elevating our guests’ experience. Grab’s free shuttle services and refreshed pick-up and drop-off points, which are mapped to popular spots on Sentosa, make travelling to and from Sentosa smoother and more convenient for our guests.”

Grab’s free shuttle services will operate from Beach Station (Berth 12, 13) to HarbourFront Bus Interchange at the following times:

• Fridays to Sundays:

o 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM at 10-minute intervals

• Public Holidays & Long Weekends:

o 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM at 10-minute intervals

o 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM at 5-minute intervals

Soon, passengers taking the complimentary shuttle service by Grab will also be able to scan a QR code located at the back of bus seats to redeem vouchers for Grab’s ride-hailing services. Once redeemed, the voucher will be stored in their GrabRewards account, making it easy to apply to future rides.

Improved convenience for Grab bookings with 10 PUDO locations across Sentosa island

Sentosa continues to evolve with new attractions that draw visitors. In response to these changes, and by utilising visitor feedback along with Grab data, PUDO points across the island have been updated to enable guests and Grab driver-partners to locate each other more efficiently.

All PUDO points have been optimised to minimise walking distances and are marked with prominent signages clearly displaying the exact location. This ensures that users can easily and accurately input the right PUDO locations in the Grab app. Additionally, the Grab app provides clear instructions with supporting images to guide guests to their nearest pick-up points, enhancing the overall convenience and experience for users.

Full list of Grab’s PUDO locations on Sentosa include:

• Amara Sanctuary Sentosa

• Beach Station (near Cheers)

• Imbiah Lookout, Taxi Stand

• The Outpost Hotel Sentosa

• Palawan Beach, FOC Sentosa

• Quayside Isle

• Sentosa Cove, Arrival Plaza

• Sentosa Golf Club, Golfer’s Terrace

• Siloso Point, Cable Car Station

• Tanjong Beach Club

Bryan Ang, a Grab driver-partner, shared, “Finding the right pick-up points can be tricky, but with these updates, it’s much easier to connect with passengers. It makes the experience better for everyone—drivers and riders alike.”