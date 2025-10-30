Grand Metropolitan Hotels announces takeover of Signature Hotels

Takeover marks GMH’s entry into the UK and India, expanding its global presence and strengthening its upscale hotel portfolio.

Grand Metropolitan Hotels, one of the world’s leading hotel management companies based in Zurich, confirmed the strategic takeover of London-based Signature Hotels. The takeover gives Grand Metropolitan Hotels a significant footprint in the UK market. The commercial term of the deal remains undisclosed.

Signature Hotels currently operates boutique and upper-midscale properties across London, with two additional properties set to open during the next twelve months. The group’s portfolio is characterised by a focus on individuality, local character, and human-centred hospitality- balancing sustainable performance with culture, wellbeing, and social responsibility.

Through this takeover, Grand Metropolitan Hotels expands its reach within London’s upscale hotel segment while extending into one of the world’s fastest-growing hospitality markets, India, where Signature has two properties under development. The partnership further aligns two family-led groups united by shared values, long-term vision, and a commitment to meaningful, people-focused hospitality.

“Signature Hotels offers a powerful combination of local credibility and international ambition,” said Martin R. Smura, Founder and Chairman of Grand Metropolitan Hotels. “London remains one of the most competitive hospitality markets in the world, and Signature’s operational strength, coupled with its ties to India, provides GMH with an immediate and meaningful platform for growth.”

Ramesh Arora, current CEO of Signature Hotels group, will be retained as Supervisory Board Member for the Grand Metropolitan Hotels. With over four decades of international experience across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, Arora has been recognised with numerous accolades including Hotelier of the Year by PATA and the Lifetime Contribution to Hotels and Tourism award by Stardust.

“This partnership brings together two family businesses with aligned values and a shared belief in hospitality as a force for good,” said Ramesh Arora. “By joining GMH, we strengthen our ability to grow internationally while staying true to our purpose of delivering authentic, locally inspired experiences.”

Grand Metropolitan Hotels will integrate Signature Hotels’ operational and management teams into its existing structure, ensuring a seamless transition and continued focus on service excellence. The Signature Hotels brand will remain part of the GMH portfolio and will be further developed as a boutique lifestyle label within the group’s expanding ecosystem of independent hotel brands.

The takeover reflects GMH’s strategy of aligning with purpose-driven, family-operated hotel groups that share its commitment to people, place, and long-term sustainability.