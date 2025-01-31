In a press statement Greater Bay Airlines(GBA) states that due to the delay in new aircraft delivery and the need for regular inspection for some of our existing aircraft, their overall flight schedule has been impacted, resulting in cancellations of 128 flights (or 64 roundtrip flights) in February and March 2025 involving approximately 5,500 passengers.

The flight service during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday is not affected.

GBA claims that they have proactively contacted passengers to assist them with flight protection, ticket rebooking/refunding (all associated fees will be waived) or compensation for the loss incurred by the flight cancellations on an individual basis to minimise the possible impact on their travel plans. They have also taken immediate action to tighten up the relevant approval procedure for flight scheduling. Additional manpower has been deployed at their Customer Service Centre to help speed up the ticketing arrangements for the passengers.

On the other hand, the business performance of our Seoul route is not satisfactory and they have submitted an application to respective authorities in Hong Kong and South Korea for suspending the service after prudent consideration.