In the Financial Secretary’s 2025-26 Budget Speech, the Hong Kong SAR Government introduced a number of initiatives to boost economic growth and attract more visitors to Hong Kong, and to further reinforce Hong Kong’s status as an international aviation hub through various plans such as the Airport City project of the Airport Authority.

Greater Bay Airlines CEO Liza Ng showed support to the Budget, stating that the initiatives will help the tourism and aviation industries as well as Hong Kong’s economy develop in full speed. The airline will strive to expand its fleet, enhance the service of existing routes and add more new destinations to its network. She believed Hong Kong will continue to seize new opportunities arising from the economic development of our country and the world, and has every confidence in Hong Kong’s future.