Gulf Air and CFM strengthen LEAP-1A Engine Support for A320neo Fleet

In a sign of a long-standing and trusted collaboration, Gulf Air and CFM International have extended the airline's long-term CFM LEAP-1A Services for A320neo family aircraft. Signed during Paris Airshow 2025, held from 16 to 22 June 2025, this strategic extension, along with the purchase of additional spare engines, forms a strong and reliable foundation for comprehensive engine support, enhancing fleet reliability and operational continuity.

Being the Kingdom of Bahrain's national carrier, Gulf Air operates one of the region's most modern and efficient fleets, which includes 29 LEAP-1A-powered A320neo family aircraft, continued collaboration with CFM is key to operational excellence; and a renewed affirmation of CFM's support and technical expertise.

“We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with CFM, who have been a key partner of our growth since our first CFM engine operations in the 1990s”, said Dr. Jeffrey Goh, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air Group. “This agreement will enable us to secure MRO capacity for our fleet and maintain our growth.”

“It’s an honor to further expand our relationship with Gulf Air, a long-standing member of the CFM family”, said Gaël Meheust, President and CEO of CFM International. “This agreement commits us to provide Gulf Air with the best CFM standards in terms of support, reliability, and utilization for its LEAP fleet.”

Gulf Air: A Tradition of Excellence

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East. Gulf Air is recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and has been awarded this prestigious status for the year 2025. The airline was also named "World's Most Improved Airline" in 2022 by Skytrax