Working in partnership with the Bali Hijau Lestari Foundation, the Hard Rock Hotel Bali successfully planted 3,800 trees across two sites in Bali.

The seedlings were distributed between Bukit Payang, Mt. Batur, Kintamani in Bangli and Rendang village in Karangasem.

The tree planting was held last 21st February and is the result of the fundraising efforts from the 21st annual Rock n’ Run 5km Charity Fun Run held in December of last year.

Hotel general manager Shane Coates said of the initiative: “The Rock n’ Run has been our key annual fundraising activity to support local charities for over two decades, it’s always been the most eagerly awaited year-ending running event. The run raises the spirits of enthusiastic runners, individuals and communities. We hope that this activity inspires runners to engage not only in competition and physical fitness but also to heighten the awareness to care for our planet.”

This tree planting initiative exemplifies Hard Rock Hotel Bali’s commitment to sustainability and its dedication to preserving the natural beauty of Bali.

Success through collaboration and active participation

Hard Rock Hotel Bali, which recently received certification from the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), is committed to care for the environment by implementing sustainable practices.

Through collaboration with the Bali Hijau Lestari Foundation and engaging the community in events like Rock n’ Run, Hard Rock Hotel Bali seeks to foster a positive environmental impact and motivate others to participate.

The hotel is committed to continue supporting environmental initiatives and strives to create a greener future for Bali.Bukit Payang, Kintamani, stands as a crucial conservation forest area, highlighting the urgent need for ecosystem restoration initiatives.

These efforts are centered around the cultivation of endemic plant species, such as ampupu (Eucalyptus urophylla) and mountain pines (Casuarina junghuhniana).

Meanwhile, the forest in Rendang, Karangasem is recognized as a protected forest, where the Bali Hijau Lestari Foundation partners with the East Bali Forest Management Unit / Kesatuan Pengelolaan Hutan (KPH) and local farmer groups to implement the planting of fruit-bearing trees.