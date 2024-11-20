New Zealand star athlete Hayden Wilde sped his way to victory at the 30th Laguna Phuket Triathlon held on Sunday, 17th November.

Interestingly, this was actually the Olympic silver medalist’s debut at one of the world’s longest running triathlons.

Wilde left the competition in the dust as he made it to the finish line in a record 2 hours, 19 minutes, and 3 seconds.

His compatriot Tayler Reid and Ukrainian athlete Rostyslav Pevtsov finished the race in second and third place, respectively.

Wilde said of the experience: “It’s been a dream to compete here, and it didn’t disappoint! The course was brutal, but the views and energy were worth every second. What a day!”

Queen of the track

Meanwhile, Kate Waugh of the United Kingdom proved her mettle in the women’s division yet again.

Waugh, the reigning women’s champion, gave her all during the race. Once more, she took the crown as she surged to the finish in two hours, 35 minutes, and 39 seconds.

She declared after the race: “I’m so proud to defend my title here. The atmosphere is second to none, and Phuket always delivers an unforgettable experience.”

Second and third place were respectively taken by Swiss runner Alanis Siffest and British athlete Sian Rainsley.

A power-packed Sunday

This edition of the Laguna Phuket Triathlon drew in more than 1,000 athletes from over 65 countries, putting them through a gruelling course that combined sheer athleticism with jaw-dropping scenery.

Starting with a 1.8km swim, competitors then braved a punishing 55km bike ride through hills and lush landscapes before finishing with a 12km run under the blazing sun.

Aside from the international victors, local talent also shone in the Thai national category, as 19-year-old Thanadon Wisarutsin thrilled the home crowd with his back-to-back title win, clocking an impressive 2 hours, 56 minutes, and 56 seconds.

Three decades of greatness

Laguna Phuket vice-president Paul Wilson, VP of Laguna Phuket remarked that this supercharged course for power athletes was their way of commemorating 30 years of athletic excellence.

Wilson said: “What a way to celebrate three decades of this iconic event. The athletes were phenomenal, and the energy was electric. Here’s to another 30 years of excellence!”

The event’s success was likewise made possible through partnerships with Thai Airways, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and local authorities.