HBX Group announces the launch of HBX Group eWallet, an innovative B2B payments platform specifically designed for the travel industry. The product has been developed in collaboration with FinPay, an e-money institution regulated by the Bank of Spain, and will be initially available in Spain in April 2025, with plans to expand to OECD countries starting in June.

A B2B eWallet is a digital solution that allows companies to securely store and manage payments quickly, and efficiently. Operating similarly to a digital wallet for consumers, it is designed to facilitate instant, cross-border transactions between companies. HBX Group eWallet, developed specifically for the travel industry, goes a step further by incorporating advanced features such as integrated financing, invoice access, and full transaction traceability. Its aim is to digitise and automate B2B payments, reduce transaction costs, and improve the operational scalability of the travel ecosystem.

“HBX Group eWallet represents a decisive step toward modernising B2B payments in the travel ecosystem. We want to set a new standard for efficiency and security in the sector, and this partnership with FinPay allows us to achieve this with a solution tailored to the industry’s needs,” says Daniel Nordholm, Chief Product and New Business Officer at HBX Group.

“This collaboration with HBX Group leverages the full potential of financial technology applied to real-world business contexts. FinPay represents a breakthrough in the digitalisation of B2B payments and financing, and we are proud to be the technology partner making it possible,” concludes Juan Antonio Soriano, CEO of FinPay.

Registration on the platform implies acceptance of the terms and conditions of FinPay, the entity responsible for the payment and financing services integrated into the solution.