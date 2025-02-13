B2B travel technologies firm HBX Group International plc began trading as a listed company on the Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia Stock Exchanges (Spanish Stock Exchanges) today, 13th February.

HBX Group stocks are trading under the ticker symbol “HBX”.

The listing follows the initial offering of the Company’s shares, which was made up of €748 million,, including a secondary offering of existing ordinary shares of the Company by selling shareholders Prometheus Aggregator S.à r.l., Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Kiwi Feeder S.à r.l.

Together with the additional over-allotment option of up to 15 percent of the size of the base offering, the total offer size is up to €860 million.

The listing will support HBX Group’s growth strategy through the expansion of its accommodation product line, increasing platform partnerships, and driving profitability through advanced technology and pricing capabilities.

As HBX Group becomes a publicly traded company, it remains committed to continuous innovation, harnessing its industry-leading data and technology to meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients and partners.

With a 23-year track record, HBX Group has become a trusted leader in the B2B travel technologies sector, having created one of the largest networks of directly contracted hotels within the travel industry.

Driven by strong demand

This initial offering was priced at €11.50 per Share and was oversubscribed multiple times thanks to strong demand from international and domestic institutional investors.

HBX Group chief executive Nicolas Huss remarked: “HBX Group’s successful IPO marks a new chapter in our mission to connect a vast network of suppliers and distributors within the highly fragmented leisure travel sector. With strong investor confidence in our strategy, we will continue leveraging our technology and data to deliver an unparalleled range of tailored travel solutions to our clients.”

Huss added that this achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of the Group’s 3,600 employees across over 170 countries.

He said: “Their commitment to our vision has been the driving force behind this milestone. We are grateful to our investors for their trust and support, and we look forward to embarking on this new journey together.”