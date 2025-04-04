Leading independent B2B traveltech marketplace HBX Group held its flagship MarketHub Europe 2025 this week in Portugal’s Algarve region.

The annual event drew in industry leaders to discuss the key trends shaping the future of travel throughout the continent.

During the event, company executives and sectoral experts coming from various firms in the region shared their views on Europe’s role in the global landscape, advancements in technology and artificial intelligence, the rise of Gen Z and the growing importance of digital payments.

HBX Group chief information officer Paula Felstead highlighted the role of technology in data processing and trend prediction.

According to Felstead: “Our platform processes more than 6.2 billion searches and 80,000 requests per second. Therefore, we have invested €200 million in technology in the last 3 years, with the aim of facilitating faster, more reliable, and scalable connections between our partners, whether they are travel product providers or distributors.”

The commitment to technological innovation is also reflected in the advanced use of Artificial Intelligence in operational processes.

Discussing this, HBX Group chief operations officer Xabier Zabala anchored his presentation on the real-world applications of generative AI in travel operations.

From “Olivia,” the AI- powered customer service platform, to voice coaching systems, machine translations, and image fraud detection, Zabala demonstrated how technology is empowering human talent and transforming key processes.

With regard to the digital transformation of the financial sector in terms of travel and tourism, chief product and new business officer Daniel Nordholm declared: “The integration of smart payments and efficient treasury management are key to the sustainable growth of the sector.”

Dealing with evolution in a dynamic market

Europe continues to consolidate its position as a key region for global tourism growth.

Destinations such as Portugal, Greece, and Croatia are leading the surge in international arrivals following the pandemic, with the Algarve serving as an example of sustainable development and a comprehensive travel experience.

HBX Group deputy chief executive Carlos Muñoz remarked: “The Algarve welcomed 5.2 million visitors in 2024, double the number ten years ago, and represents a model for a diversified, responsible destination connected to the new demands of travellers.”

He further highlighted that the global travel industry is valued at $11 trillion and is growing twice as fast as the global economy.

Indeed, the B2B travel market is projected to reach $94 billion by 2032, reinforcing the importance of strategic alliances.

At the same time, the rise of experiential tourism and the arrival of new profiles such as digital nomads are redefining the offerings throughout the region, with a growing focus on sustainability, authenticity, and technology.

Younger people are leading the way

For his part, HBX’s chief strategy and transformation officer Javier Cabrerizo focused on the impact of Gen Z on the travel industry.

Cabrerizo explained that, for them, travel is not just a form of leisure, but an essential part of their identity, a way to express themselves, connect, and share.

He also emphasised that Gen Z travellers seek authentic, personalised, and sustainable experiences.

The younger generation represents 30 percent of the global population and 40 percent of all consumers, and their way of travelling is redefining the rules of the game: they seek convenience, flexibility, and a seamless digital experience from start to finish.

They are also heavy users of social media content, which becomes their primary source of inspiration and decision-making when planning.

Gen Z travellers also value peace of mind: more than 70 percent suffer from frequent anxiety, which is why they prioritise trips with support, insurance, and frictionless logistics.

A new phase as a listed company

The recent debut of HBX Group as a listed company in the Spanish Stock Market was also part of the conversation.

Isabel Green, Director of Investor Relations, and Carla Stent, independent board member of the Group, highlighted the role of governance and transparency as fundamental pillars following the IPO.

Stent declared: “This milestone positions us to attract new investments and continue promoting our B2B model with a unique value proposition.”

MarketHub Europe consolidates its position as a leading event for thought leadership, industry collaboration, and trend analysis, reaffirming HBX Group’s commitment to collaborative growth, responsible technology, and the future of global tourism.