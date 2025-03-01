With younger people taking to the skies or hitting the road, it is not surprising that Gen Z is making waves in the global travel and tourism industries.

But how much influence does this rising generation actually have and will their influence have a long-term impact on the sector?

Gen Z’s influence on the way the world travels was one of the key topics discussed by HBX Group chief strategy officer Javier Cabrerizo during the company’s recent MarketHub 2025 summit in Macau.

Our very own Gary Marshall had an opportunity to gain more of Cabrerizo’s insights in an exclusive interview during the event.

Travel Daily Media (TDM) Earlier, I had the pleasure of watching you on stage and your presentation to the very large crowd here at the MarketHub.

The topic was all about Gen Z, which I understand is those born between 1995 to 2010s.

Do talk to me about this particular market segment and how they aspire to book their travels.

Also, how do they go about doing that?

Javier Cabrerizo (JC) I think most people don’t realise how important it is that Gen Z is already responsible for 40 percent of global consumption in toto.

The challenge for the travel industry now is that they’re approaching it in a very different way compared to previous generations, like the millennials or the boomers.

We need to completely evolve as an industry to cater for their specific needs, especially because Gen Z is coming in with a far more connected appetite when it comes to where they want to go and what they want to do there.

Gen Z wants a seamless experience: they want connected trips, they want to be able to book all travel products on a single platform if possible; I think that is going to be really transformative for the industry.

They’re also a segment that wants to be taken care of, so they tend to seek out travel advisors for tour packages.

It’s an interesting shift that we’re seeing.

TDM I’m really pleased to hear that this particular part of our industry, Gen Z, is actually going back to using travel agents.

Rethinking the concept of luxury travel

TDM Now, what about the luxury travel sector; I understand that a lot of them are seeking out luxury properties.

JC So it’s actually two out of three that are what we refer to as luxury seekers.

It’s not only the properties: that’s one thing, but it’s around the full experience of travel as even the recent spike in business class bookings is from this generation.

They’re deeply influenced by the content creators on social media: they want a taste of that; they see it every day in their feed, so they take it as a normal part of traveling.

TDM That’s a completely different mindset to what we had from the previous generation, right?

JC I guess luxury is not how we probably grew up with the larger brands.

There’s a lot of boutique luxury and there’s different types of luxury now.

In terms of what we’ve seen so far, Gen Z isn’t exactly more loyal or veering towards the big brands compared to older generations.

They want the authenticity, so they will probably go to smaller properties, to hidden gems; places that have that luxury touch.

What is important for Gen Z is that luxury isn’t just defined by the price tag: it also involves that sense of exclusivity and personalisation that’s extremely important for them as it’s a key part of their travel.

TDM So how do you see the next generation coming through?

JC I see them coming strong, to be honest; as I said earlier, they’re coming in with an appetite for new things, innovations.

That said, I think the great thing for all of us in terms of the industry is that Gen Z values experiences in travel far more than physical goods.

For them, the ultimate flex is actually to travel the world, and that’s great for all of us as a travel industry.

Paradigm shifts and sustainability

JC I also think that Gen Z is helping us create a broader, more sustainable travel industry. That’s another key element for them, sustainability; so they are changing in a really positive way.

Also, I understand that, especially in this part of the world [Asia], many of Gen Z still live at home.

I also understand that they’re not getting married or starting families as early as they probably did in previous generations, and they’re not having children.

So whatever they’re earning is really quite a bit, particularly if they’re living at home: it’s all in their pockets to spend on luxury travel or travel experiences.

TDM That’s exactly right; there is a misconception because people think that because they have lower purchasing power, they are not able to achieve those things.

But, as you were saying, their allocation in terms of spending is very different.

They are not going for the fast car, the fancy home; instead, they are traveling the world and that’s where they allocate their money.

Do you think they’re doing just that: putting their money in the experience bucket and just travelling more?

JC Yes, of course; that’s something that we are seeing.

It was pretty clear from the research and it’s something of a chicken and egg situation; you never know.

TDM It’s because of the economic context they are in, right?

The housing market today is very steep in terms of price, or is it because they’ve learned a lesson?

JC There is something that I actually said in my presentation: they do it for the plot.

It’s their way of saying that life is to be lived every single day, and I think we can all learn a thing or two out of this.

I like to think about having a lot of discussions with them with regard to how they approach life, and that’s why travel is so important because how better to live life than traveling and connecting with other cultures?

Rethinking marketing strategies

TDM Absolutely; and I think from a hotelier’s point of view, today’s hotels are looking for new ways to generate new customers.

It’s certainly something that a lot of those could actually really focus more on, right?

JC Yeah, so I think that marketing needs to be completely changed for this generation.

I think that you need to be where they are in social media: they need to hear about you from sources they trust.

These could be friends and family, even social media influencers, and that’s a big change.

In terms of the message, it’s also very different: it’s not just about convincing them, but more about inspiring them.

It’s about creating those compelling narratives that inspire so they can connect with them.

It’s the only way to push this generation.

About Javier Cabrerizo

Javier Cabrerizo has worked with HBX Group for the last decade with a dedicated focus on reshaping the travel industry.

In September 2024, the Group appointed him to the position of chief strategy and transformation officer.

In this capacity, Cabrerizo is responsible for setting the company’s strategic direction, by identifying growth opportunities, and ensuring the right execution of HBX Group’s transformation programmes

