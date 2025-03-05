AI-driven hotel communication solutions provider HiJiffy announced a new partnership with Expedia Group today, 5th March.

This latest integration allows hoteliers to streamline all traveller messages from Expedia Group directly in their HiJiffy Console.

While saving time and resources spent on managing conversations, this partnership allows hotel staff to focus on delivering an exceptional guest experience.

HiJiffy co-founder and CEO Tiago Araújo said: “We are committed to simplifying hotel guest communications by offering an all-in-one solution. The integration with Expedia Group helps hoteliers manage traveller interactions in one place, saving time and making it easier to provide a service that’s tailored to their needs.”

An innovative approach

Hoteliers will no longer need to log into Expedia Partner Central to manually manage traveller messages.

Thanks to this new messaging capability, they can retrieve and manage all their guest communications in HiJiffy’s Console.

The new functionalities include:

Access the entire conversation history for a property

Find individual messages or threads

Send messages with attachments

Stay responsive to your guests and deliver better guest experiences with real-time alerts for messages before, during, and after their stay.

Thanks to this centralisation, hotels gain in efficiency and responsiveness, providing a smoother and more personalised experience for travellers.

By reducing the time spent navigating between different platforms, HiJiffy allows hoteliers to focus on what really matters: guest satisfaction.