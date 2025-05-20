Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Hilton Colombo presents its newest MICE package

This offering was designed for organisations looking for connections beyond the boardroom

Hotels
Sri Lanka

Hilton Colombo presents a new and transformative Groups, Meetings & Events (GM&E) package curated to elevate corporate travel into a meaningful, memorable journey.

Specifically designed for organisations seeking connection beyond the boardroom, this exclusive offering combines business excellence and leisure enrichment.

In doing so, the package positions the hotel as Sri Lanka’s go-to destination for immersive corporate retreats.

Amenities at one’s fingertips

Starting at just US$288 per night on a double-sharing basis for groups of 25 or more, the package invites guests to experience a well-rounded itinerary that seamlessly blends productivity, wellness, and local discovery. 

Beyond the elegant event spaces and world-class amenities, guests may also enjoy an array of thoughtfully crafted inclusions:

  • Executive floor accommodations with elevated comforts
  • Complimentary airport transfers
  • Daily laundry service (3 pieces per guest)
  • Complimentary breakout rooms for seamless collaboration
  • Half-board dining at the award-winning Graze Kitchen (lunch and dinner)
  • Morning yoga sessions on the serene Lotus Lawn
  • A climate-conscious dining journey with Hilton’s tree-planting initiative
  • A signature yacht farewell party at Port City
  • Curated cocktails at SunsetBlu, Colombo’s first all-day club

Available for bookings through 31st October of this year, this limited-time offer is ideal for MICE, incentive travel, and team retreats. 

With a promise of purposeful travel, guests are empowered to connect, create, and celebrate in style.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Hilton Colombo presents its newest MICE package

Hilton Colombo presents a new and transformative Groups, Meetings & Events (GM&E) package curated to elevate corporate travel into a meaningful, memorable journey.

Specifically designed for organisations seeking connection beyond the boardroom, this exclusive offering combines business excellence and leisure enrichment.

In doing so, the package positions the hotel as Sri Lanka’s go-to destination for immersive corporate retreats.

Amenities at one’s fingertips

Starting at just US$288 per night on a double-sharing basis for groups of 25 or more, the package invites guests to experience a well-rounded itinerary that seamlessly blends productivity, wellness, and local discovery. 

Beyond the elegant event spaces and world-class amenities, guests may also enjoy an array of thoughtfully crafted inclusions:

  • Executive floor accommodations with elevated comforts
  • Complimentary airport transfers
  • Daily laundry service (3 pieces per guest)
  • Complimentary breakout rooms for seamless collaboration
  • Half-board dining at the award-winning Graze Kitchen (lunch and dinner)
  • Morning yoga sessions on the serene Lotus Lawn
  • A climate-conscious dining journey with Hilton’s tree-planting initiative
  • A signature yacht farewell party at Port City
  • Curated cocktails at SunsetBlu, Colombo’s first all-day club

Available for bookings through 31st October of this year, this limited-time offer is ideal for MICE, incentive travel, and team retreats. 

With a promise of purposeful travel, guests are empowered to connect, create, and celebrate in style.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top