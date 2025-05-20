Hilton Colombo presents its newest MICE package

In doing so, the package positions the hotel as Sri Lanka’s go-to destination for immersive corporate retreats.

Specifically designed for organisations seeking connection beyond the boardroom, this exclusive offering combines business excellence and leisure enrichment.

Hilton Colombo presents a new and transformative Groups, Meetings & Events (GM&E) package curated to elevate corporate travel into a meaningful, memorable journey.

Amenities at one’s fingertips

Starting at just US$288 per night on a double-sharing basis for groups of 25 or more, the package invites guests to experience a well-rounded itinerary that seamlessly blends productivity, wellness, and local discovery.

Beyond the elegant event spaces and world-class amenities, guests may also enjoy an array of thoughtfully crafted inclusions:

Executive floor accommodations with elevated comforts

Complimentary airport transfers

Daily laundry service (3 pieces per guest)

Complimentary breakout rooms for seamless collaboration

Half-board dining at the award-winning Graze Kitchen (lunch and dinner)

Morning yoga sessions on the serene Lotus Lawn

A climate-conscious dining journey with Hilton’s tree-planting initiative

A signature yacht farewell party at Port City

Curated cocktails at SunsetBlu, Colombo’s first all-day club

Available for bookings through 31st October of this year, this limited-time offer is ideal for MICE, incentive travel, and team retreats.

With a promise of purposeful travel, guests are empowered to connect, create, and celebrate in style.