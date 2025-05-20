Hilton Colombo presents its newest MICE package

Hilton Colombo presents a new and transformative Groups, Meetings & Events (GM&E) package curated to elevate corporate travel into a meaningful, memorable journey.
Specifically designed for organisations seeking connection beyond the boardroom, this exclusive offering combines business excellence and leisure enrichment.
In doing so, the package positions the hotel as Sri Lanka’s go-to destination for immersive corporate retreats.
Amenities at one’s fingertips
Starting at just US$288 per night on a double-sharing basis for groups of 25 or more, the package invites guests to experience a well-rounded itinerary that seamlessly blends productivity, wellness, and local discovery.
Beyond the elegant event spaces and world-class amenities, guests may also enjoy an array of thoughtfully crafted inclusions:
- Executive floor accommodations with elevated comforts
- Complimentary airport transfers
- Daily laundry service (3 pieces per guest)
- Complimentary breakout rooms for seamless collaboration
- Half-board dining at the award-winning Graze Kitchen (lunch and dinner)
- Morning yoga sessions on the serene Lotus Lawn
- A climate-conscious dining journey with Hilton’s tree-planting initiative
- A signature yacht farewell party at Port City
- Curated cocktails at SunsetBlu, Colombo’s first all-day club
Available for bookings through 31st October of this year, this limited-time offer is ideal for MICE, incentive travel, and team retreats.
With a promise of purposeful travel, guests are empowered to connect, create, and celebrate in style.