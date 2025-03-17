HK Express introduces two new routes to South Korea

Cathay Group’s low-cost carrier HK Express recently introduced two new routes connecting Hong Kong with South Korea.

Announcing that “The K-Wave is back in Hong Kong,” HK Express launched a pair of fresh routes: one to Cheongju International Airport, and the other to Daegu International Airport.

The Hong Kong-Cheongju route takes off on 5th June, while the Hong Kong-Daegu flights take off on 6th June.

Airline executives explained that the new routes will enable passengers to discover South Korea’s rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, as well as iconic K-drama locations.

The only one

At present, HK Express is the only airline in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area offering direct flights to five major destinations in South Korea.

Flights to Cheongju will be operated four times per week on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

On the other hand, flights from Hong Kong to Daegu will depart thrice weekly on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

It should be noted that the last flights from Hong Kong to Daegu were in 2019, when South Korea-based T’Way Air gradually reduced the number of weekly departures on the route throughout the year.