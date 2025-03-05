Riding on the wave of unmissable mega events in town, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) rolled out the “Hong Kong Super March” campaign to enhance visitor and local engagement. The initiative offers a comprehensive mega event travel guide, covering dining, shopping and transportation, to help streamline itinerary planning.

Dane Cheng, HKTB Executive Director, said: “To elevate the experience for visitors and locals attending Hong Kong’s diverse mega events, HKTB is bringing together various events in town and marketing them through thematic promotions by month, festival or event type to enhance publicity and deliver a richer, more immersive experience. The ‘Hong Kong Super March’ campaign is tailored for a wide range of audience segments, offering a comprehensive travel guide that meets a variety of interests. We believe this strategy will attract visitors to stay in town longer and drive spending to maximise the impact of these major events.”

In collaboration with over 1,500 outlets citywide, HKTB is introducing campaign-themed special discounts, enabling both locals and visitors to enjoy premium and city-wide deals while immersing themselves in the excitement. HKTB has expanded its marketing reach across Mainland and global markets, leveraging renowned key opinion leaders (KOLs) to experience and showcase Hong Kong’s major events firsthand, further driving worldwide buzz.

March’s lineup of world-class events spans sports, pop culture and the arts, offering an array of must-attend experiences. Highlights include Cézanne and Renoir Looking at the World, presented by the Hong Kong Museum of Art, featuring 52 treasured paintings from Paris museums the Musée de l’Orangerie and the Musée d’Orsay; the Hong Kong Arts Festival, showcasing over 1,300 meticulously curated performances by renowned artists from around the world; the World Snooker Grand Prix, featuring the world’s top snooker players; LIV Golf Hong Kong, one of the world’s most prestigious golf tournaments; Picasso for Asia: A Conversation, featuring over 60 rare Picasso works making their Hong Kong debut; ComplexCon Hong Kong, a premier international pop culture festival returning to Hong Kong with much anticipation; the HKwalls Street Art Festival, injecting fresh creative energy into the city’s streets; classic racing series the Hong Kong Derby; Art Central, spotlighting contemporary pieces from emerging and established global artists; Art Basel Hong Kong, showcasing masterpieces from top global galleries; and the Hong Kong Sevens, making its debut in Kai Tak Sports Park, with elite rugby action in an electrifying live atmosphere.