RXV Wellness Village offers a transformative, holistic wellness destination that caters to every family member, from energetic six-year-olds to golden-age grandparents. Families are invited to escape and reconnect in a setting where tailored wellness activities, treatments, and experiences are seamlessly integrated with nature, heritage, and modern luxuries. These experiences create lasting memories and lay the foundation for a healthier, more balanced lifestyle for families to enjoy together.

A Peaceful Oasis Near Bustling Bangkok

Created by the visionaries behind the globally acclaimed RAKxa Integrative Wellness Retreat, RXV Wellness Village presents a world-class 4,000 sqm wellness facility and accommodation set within the lush grounds of Suan Sampran, a 50-acre heritage estate just an hour from bustling Bangkok. Situated on the banks of the peaceful Tha Chine River in Nakhon Pathom Province, families can unwind, escape daily stress, reconnect with one another, and immerse themselves in nature and wellness.

Family Wellness as a Shared Adventure

At RXV, wellness is not just a personal journey but a shared adventure for the entire family. Whether bonding over family yoga, enjoying creative workshops, or exploring the weekend organic market, families will find endless opportunities to reconnect and revitalise mind, body and spirit.

RXV introduces wellness to kids and teens in a way that is both accessible and inspiring. Programmes include mindfulness practices such as yoga and meditation, physical fitness activities, and creative workshops that foster healthy habits, emotional well-being and an appreication for local Thai culture. These experiences are designed to equip younger guests with valuable skills to carry into adulthood.

With shared spaces and thoughtfully curated programmes, wellness becomes an effortless, joyful experience for all ages. Parents can unwind with rejuvenating therapies, children can engage in fun, educational activities, and the whole family can come together to celebrate the joy of wellness.

Personalised Wellness Journeys for Every Family Member

Unlike most wellness retreats that cater primarily to individuals or couples, RXV Wellness Village offers personalised wellness programmes for all ages, ensuring that each family member’s unique goals and preferences are met. Guided by expert doctors and wellness advisors, every guest’s journey begins with a personalised consultation to create the ideal blend of treatments, activities and nutrition that aligns with “Wellness in Harmony,” —a holistic approach that rejuvenates the mind, body, and lifestyle. With a wide variety of treatments and activities, guests can choose to destress, detox, rebalance, rejuvenate, or simply enjoy quality wellness time together as a family.

The dedicated Family Wellness Programme at RXV Wellness Village offers an inspiring journey into health and mindfulness for children, teens, and their families. Designed to introduce younger guests to the world of wellness, this programme creates opportunities for family bonding through engaging activities, physical fitness, and cultural exploration. Highlights include the Junior Neuromuscular Exercise, where children learn techniques to improve their coordination, balance, and movement through activities like plyometrics, balance, and agility training. The programme also features a range of calming therapies including Thai, Botanical Aromatherapy, Ayurvedic and Good Night Sleep Massage (for ages nine and up).

Children can undergo a Functional Strength Assessment (FSA) to understand their physical potential, try their first session of Yoga or Crystal Healing, and engage in mindful activities that blend creativity with relaxation. Cultural workshops such as Thai handicraft San Pla-Ta-Pien and Natural Clay Moulding offer hands-on experiences that spark imagination and connect young minds to local traditions. Leisure time is built into the programme, allowing families to reflect, play, and enjoy each other’s company, making this programme a memorable and enriching experience for all.

Three Dedicated Wellness Zones

Family activities are thoughtfully distributed across three distinct wellness zones at RXV Wellness Village:

The WELLNESS CLINIC is the hub of science-based treatments designed for adults offering services such as Cryo Sauna Therapy, Colon Hydrotherapy, IV Infusions and EMSCULPT technology.

The WELLNESS GAYA (body) zone is dedicated to physical fitness for all ages, with therapies including Physiotherapy, Sports Therapy, Functional Strength Assessment, Yoga, Pilates and a Wellness Gym that integrates movements with brain function training.

The WELLNESS JAI (mind) zone offers a variety of Traditional Medicine and Alternative Therapies for the entire family. Treatments include Traditional Thai Medicine, Ayurvedic massages, Energy Healing, Art Therapy, Naturopathy, and a Wellness Spa. The BOR-NAAM hydrotherapy area complements these treatments, providing holistic care for mind and body.

Wellness Cuisine for All Ages

RXV’s Rainbow Food concept elevates family dining into a sensory journey, with nutrient-packed meals crafted from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Families can delight in wholesome dishes at RXV Kitchen with panoramic views of the river or indulge in light, healthy bites at the RXV Café. Kids will love the fun, colourful food presentations, while parents can relax knowing every meal supports their health and well-being.

Committed to a Sustainable Future for All

With eco-friendly practices like composting, organic farming, and tree planting, RXV Wellness Village’s sustainable ethos ensures that families can thrive while contributing to a healthier planet, making each visit not only rejuvenating but also environmentally impactful.