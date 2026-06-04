Holland America Launches Year-Round Europe Cruises for 2027–28

Holland America Commits to Year-Round Europe Cruising

Holland America Line will sail Europe in every season for the first time, introducing year‑round European cruising from late 2027 into 2028. The move keeps Nieuw Statendam in Europe throughout winter and early spring and adds select voyages on Zuiderdam, significantly expanding the line’s offseason footprint across Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Travellers can browse and book the new itineraries directly via Holland America’s site: hollandamerica.com.

More Winter Sailings, More Time in Port

The extended 2027–2028 winter season features a dozen cruises on Nieuw Statendam plus two on Zuiderdam, adding more than 70 extra European port days year over year. Itineraries are built around overnights and late‑night stays, giving guests more time in festive city centres, historic squares and local neighbourhoods when crowds are thinner and the atmosphere is more relaxed.

“Europe continues to be one of the most sought‑after destinations for our guests, and as a cruise line with Dutch roots, it’s a region we know incredibly well,” says Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and itinerary planning. He notes that winter brings a quieter, more immersive, deeply seasonal side of Europe—from Christmas markets and Lapland to a cooler, calmer Mediterranean.

Christmas Market Cruises in Northern Europe

Anchoring the Northern Europe program are Baltic and Scandinavian Christmas market sailings that showcase the region at its most atmospheric.

Highlights include:

13‑Day Baltic & Scandinavian Christmas Markets: Stockholm – Roundtrip from Rotterdam (or Dover), calling at Kiel for Hamburg’s famed markets, plus Tallinn and Copenhagen, with overnights in Helsinki and Stockholm for evenings in illuminated city centres. The Helsinki call also offers access to Lapland in the Arctic Circle , widely seen as the home of Santa Claus.

– Roundtrip from Rotterdam (or Dover), calling at Kiel for Hamburg’s famed markets, plus Tallinn and Copenhagen, with for evenings in illuminated city centres. The Helsinki call also offers access to , widely seen as the home of Santa Claus. 15‑Day Baltic & Scandinavian Christmas Market Holiday – Roundtrip Rotterdam (Dover option) with scenic cruising on the Elbe River, overnights in Hamburg and Copenhagen, a call in Aarhus, and exploration of southern Norway with ports in Oslo, Kristiansand, Bergen and Stavanger, plus scenic sailing in Hardangerfjord.

These itineraries are designed so guests can wander markets after dark, linger over seasonal food and drink, and see Northern Europe dressed for the holidays.

A Slower Mediterranean in Winter and Early Spring

After the festive season, Nieuw Statendam shifts south to the Mediterranean, offering a fresh look at Europe’s coastal cities when temperatures are milder and streets feel more local. The program spans Western and Eastern Mediterranean routes plus the Canary Islands, linking cultural capitals and seaside towns across Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Tunisia and Morocco.

Key winter/spring 2027–2028 voyages include:

15‑Day Western Mediterranean: Lisbon Overnight – Roundtrip Rotterdam (20 Nov 2027), featuring an overnight in Lisbon plus calls in Cadiz, Barcelona, Valencia, Cartagena, Gibraltar and Dover.

– Roundtrip Rotterdam (20 Nov 2027), featuring an overnight in Lisbon plus calls in Cadiz, Barcelona, Valencia, Cartagena, Gibraltar and Dover. 14‑Day Canary Island Enchantment with Morocco & Spain – Rotterdam to Barcelona (2 Jan 2028), visiting Casablanca, Agadir, multiple Canary Islands, Cadiz and Malaga.

– Rotterdam to Barcelona (2 Jan 2028), visiting Casablanca, Agadir, multiple Canary Islands, Cadiz and Malaga. 10‑Day Mediterranean Splendor: Spain, France, Italy & Greece – Barcelona to Athens (16 Jan 2028), calling at Valencia, Marseille, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Naples and Kotor, with scenic cruising in the Strait of Messina.

– Barcelona to Athens (16 Jan 2028), calling at Valencia, Marseille, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Naples and Kotor, with scenic cruising in the Strait of Messina. Greek Isles & Eastern Med Series – Multiple 7‑ to 10‑day sailings roundtrip or between Athens and Rome, featuring ports like Mykonos, Rhodes, Kusadasi, Alexandria (Cairo overnight), Crete, Corfu and Dubrovnik, plus overnights in Athens or Istanbul on select departures.

With a mix of 7‑ to 14‑day cruises and longer Collectors’ Voyages up to 24 days, guests can choose focused regional samplers or combine itineraries for extended Mediterranean journeys.

How to Book Holland America’s Year-Round Europe

Bookings for Holland America’s 2027–2028 winter and early spring Europe season are now open via travel advisors and the cruise line’s website search pages dedicated to year‑round Europe cruising. Prospective guests can filter by ship (Nieuw Statendam or Zuiderdam), region (Northern Europe or Mediterranean) and date range to find Christmas market sailings, Canary Island getaways or Greek Isles escapes that fit their plans.

For full itineraries, fares and current promotions, visit the official site at hollandamerica.com.

If you were planning a shoulder‑ or off‑season trip, would you be more inclined to choose a Christmas markets itinerary in Scandinavia and the Baltics, or a quieter winter Mediterranean voyage focused on Spain, Italy and Greece?