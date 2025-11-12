 Hong Kong Airlines Expands Codeshare with Turkish Airlines 

Airlines and Aviation
Hong Kong

Hong Kong Airlines has announced the expansion of its  codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, effective from 26 October 2025. The enhanced  collaboration will further strengthen the airline’s international route network and offer  passengers greater flexibility and convenience in their travel choices.

Building upon their existing cooperation, the two airlines have extended their codeshare  arrangement to include Hong Kong Airlines’ services to Australia. Passengers will now enjoy  enhanced connectivity via Hong Kong, with seamless access to Sydney and Melbourne — two of  Australia’s major cities — for a smoother one-stop travel experience.

Under the new agreement, Hong Kong Airlines places its “HX” code on Turkish Airlines flights  between Hong Kong and Istanbul. In parallel, Turkish Airlines adds its “TK” code to Hong Kong  Airlines-operated flights connecting Hong Kong with Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Sydney, and the  upcoming Melbourne service scheduled to commence in December 2025.

Louis Li, Executive Vice President of Hong Kong Airlines, said: “Istanbul is one of the world’s  most historic and dynamic metropolises, as well as a key gateway to Europe. Since we  established our codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines in 2018, our collaboration has  become tighter, enabling Hong Kong Airlines passengers to connect conveniently through

 

Istanbul to destinations across Europe, while Turkish Airlines travellers can easily transfer via  Hong Kong to major cities across Asia, including Japan and Thailand. The codeshare partnership  not only deepens our business relationship but also enhances the overall travel experience for  our customers.”

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi stated: “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Hong  Kong Airlines, building on Hong Kong’s role as a key gateway in Asia and offering travellers even  greater convenience and choice across our networks. This collaboration further connects Türkiye  with Asia and beyond, reflecting our shared commitment to seamless global travel.”

Details of the codeshare flights are as follows (All times local):  

Codeshare Flights operated by Turkish Airlines:

Operating  Flight  

Number

 Operating Flight  

Number

 Origin  Destination  Departure  Arrival  Days of  

Operation
Hong Kong (HKG) - Istanbul (IST)
TK071 HX3671 Hong Kong  (HKG) Istanbul

(IST)

 23:20 06:10 +1 Daily
TK070 HX3670 Istanbul

(IST)

 Hong Kong  (HKG) 01:55 17:05 Daily
TK171 HX3681 Hong Kong  (HKG) Istanbul

(IST)

 10:00 16:50 Tuesday,

Thursday,

Sunday
TK170 HX3680 Istanbul

(IST)

 Hong Kong  (HKG) 17:10 08:20 +1 Monday,

Wednesday,  Saturday

 

Codeshare Flights operated by Hong Kong Airlines:

Operating  Flight  

Number

 Operating Flight  

Number

 Origin  Destination  Departure  Arrival  Days of  

Operation
Hong Kong (HKG) - Sydney (SYD)
HX017 TK9226 Hong Kong  (HKG) Sydney

(SYD)

 22:25 10:55 +1 Daily
HX018 TK9227 Sydney

(SYD)

 Hong Kong  (HKG) 12:35 19:25 Daily
Hong Kong (HKG) - Melbourne (MEL)

 

 

HX013 TK9213 Hong Kong  (HKG) Melbourne  (MEL) 23:00 11:30 +1 Monday,

Wednesday,  Friday
HX014 TK9214 Melbourne  (MEL) Hong Kong  (HKG) 13:00 19:25 Tuesday,

Thursday,

Saturday
Hong Kong (HKG) – Tokyo Narita (NRT)
HX604 TK9202 Hong Kong  (HKG) Tokyo

Narita (NRT)

 08:15 13:25 Daily
HX605 TK9203 Tokyo

Narita (NRT)

 Hong Kong  (HKG) 14:25 18:45 Daily
HX606 TK9204 Hong Kong  (HKG) Tokyo

Narita (NRT)

 02:10 07:10 Daily
HX607 TK9205 Tokyo

Narita (NRT)

 Hong Kong  (HKG) 09:05 13:45 Daily
HX608 TK9206 Hong Kong  (HKG) Tokyo

Narita (NRT)

 09:25 14:25 Daily
HX609 TK9207 Tokyo

Narita (NRT)

 Hong Kong  (HKG) 15:25 19:55 Daily
HX610 TK9208 Hong Kong  (HKG) Tokyo

Narita (NRT)

 14:15 19:20 Daily
HX611 TK9209 Tokyo

Narita (NRT)

 Hong Kong  (HKG) 20:20 00:40 +1 Daily
Hong Kong (HKG) - Osaka Kansai (KIX)
HX612 TK9200 Hong Kong  (HKG) Osaka

Kansai (KIX)

 14:35 19:05 Daily
HX613 TK9201 Osaka

Kansai (KIX)

 Hong Kong  (HKG) 20:05 23:40 Daily
HX614 TK8866 Hong Kong  (HKG) Osaka

Kansai (KIX)

 09:35 14:05 Daily
HX615 TK8867 Osaka

Kansai (KIX)

 Hong Kong  (HKG) 15:05 18:40 Daily
HX616 TK9211 Hong Kong  (HKG) Osaka

Kansai (KIX)

 02:45 07:15 Daily
HX617 TK9212 Osaka

Kansai (KIX)

 Hong Kong  (HKG) 09:55 13:20 Daily
HX618 TK8876 Hong Kong  (HKG) Osaka

Kansai (KIX)

 11:25 16:05 Daily
HX619 TK8875 Osaka

Kansai (KIX)

 Hong Kong  (HKG) 17:05 20:35 Daily
Hong Kong (HKG) - Bangkok (BKK)

 

 

HX759 TK9228 Hong Kong  (HKG) Bangkok

(BKK)

 23:45 01:50 +1 Daily
HX760 TK8863 Bangkok

(BKK)

 Hong Kong  (HKG) 03:20 07:05 Daily
HX765 TK9224 Hong Kong  (HKG) Bangkok

(BKK)

 16:55 19:05 Daily
HX766 TK9225 Bangkok

(BKK)

 Hong Kong  (HKG) 20:05 23:45 Daily
HX775 TK9221 Hong Kong  (HKG) Bangkok

(BKK)

 12:50 14:50 Daily
HX776 TK9220 Bangkok

(BKK)

 Hong Kong  (HKG) 15:50 19:40 Daily
HX779 TK9223 Hong Kong  (HKG) Bangkok

(BKK)

 22:05 00:25 +1 Daily
HX780 TK9222 Bangkok

(BKK)

 Hong Kong  (HKG) 01:55 05:55 Daily

 

* Flight number and schedule may change without prior notice

 

