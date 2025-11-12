Hong Kong Airlines Expands Codeshare with Turkish Airlines 

Hong Kong Airlines has announced the expansion of its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, effective from 26 October 2025. The enhanced collaboration will further strengthen the airline’s international route network and offer passengers greater flexibility and convenience in their travel choices.

Building upon their existing cooperation, the two airlines have extended their codeshare arrangement to include Hong Kong Airlines’ services to Australia. Passengers will now enjoy enhanced connectivity via Hong Kong, with seamless access to Sydney and Melbourne — two of Australia’s major cities — for a smoother one-stop travel experience.

Under the new agreement, Hong Kong Airlines places its “HX” code on Turkish Airlines flights between Hong Kong and Istanbul. In parallel, Turkish Airlines adds its “TK” code to Hong Kong Airlines-operated flights connecting Hong Kong with Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Sydney, and the upcoming Melbourne service scheduled to commence in December 2025.

Louis Li, Executive Vice President of Hong Kong Airlines, said: “Istanbul is one of the world’s most historic and dynamic metropolises, as well as a key gateway to Europe. Since we established our codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines in 2018, our collaboration has become tighter, enabling Hong Kong Airlines passengers to connect conveniently through

Istanbul to destinations across Europe, while Turkish Airlines travellers can easily transfer via Hong Kong to major cities across Asia, including Japan and Thailand. The codeshare partnership not only deepens our business relationship but also enhances the overall travel experience for our customers.”

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi stated: “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Hong Kong Airlines, building on Hong Kong’s role as a key gateway in Asia and offering travellers even greater convenience and choice across our networks. This collaboration further connects Türkiye with Asia and beyond, reflecting our shared commitment to seamless global travel.”

Details of the codeshare flights are as follows (All times local):

Codeshare Flights operated by Turkish Airlines:

Operating Flight Number Operating Flight Number Origin Destination Departure Arrival Days of Operation Hong Kong (HKG) - Istanbul (IST) TK071 HX3671 Hong Kong (HKG) Istanbul (IST) 23:20 06:10 +1 Daily TK070 HX3670 Istanbul (IST) Hong Kong (HKG) 01:55 17:05 Daily TK171 HX3681 Hong Kong (HKG) Istanbul (IST) 10:00 16:50 Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday TK170 HX3680 Istanbul (IST) Hong Kong (HKG) 17:10 08:20 +1 Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Codeshare Flights operated by Hong Kong Airlines:

Operating Flight Number Operating Flight Number Origin Destination Departure Arrival Days of Operation Hong Kong (HKG) - Sydney (SYD) HX017 TK9226 Hong Kong (HKG) Sydney (SYD) 22:25 10:55 +1 Daily HX018 TK9227 Sydney (SYD) Hong Kong (HKG) 12:35 19:25 Daily Hong Kong (HKG) - Melbourne (MEL)

HX013 TK9213 Hong Kong (HKG) Melbourne (MEL) 23:00 11:30 +1 Monday, Wednesday, Friday HX014 TK9214 Melbourne (MEL) Hong Kong (HKG) 13:00 19:25 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Hong Kong (HKG) – Tokyo Narita (NRT) HX604 TK9202 Hong Kong (HKG) Tokyo Narita (NRT) 08:15 13:25 Daily HX605 TK9203 Tokyo Narita (NRT) Hong Kong (HKG) 14:25 18:45 Daily HX606 TK9204 Hong Kong (HKG) Tokyo Narita (NRT) 02:10 07:10 Daily HX607 TK9205 Tokyo Narita (NRT) Hong Kong (HKG) 09:05 13:45 Daily HX608 TK9206 Hong Kong (HKG) Tokyo Narita (NRT) 09:25 14:25 Daily HX609 TK9207 Tokyo Narita (NRT) Hong Kong (HKG) 15:25 19:55 Daily HX610 TK9208 Hong Kong (HKG) Tokyo Narita (NRT) 14:15 19:20 Daily HX611 TK9209 Tokyo Narita (NRT) Hong Kong (HKG) 20:20 00:40 +1 Daily Hong Kong (HKG) - Osaka Kansai (KIX) HX612 TK9200 Hong Kong (HKG) Osaka Kansai (KIX) 14:35 19:05 Daily HX613 TK9201 Osaka Kansai (KIX) Hong Kong (HKG) 20:05 23:40 Daily HX614 TK8866 Hong Kong (HKG) Osaka Kansai (KIX) 09:35 14:05 Daily HX615 TK8867 Osaka Kansai (KIX) Hong Kong (HKG) 15:05 18:40 Daily HX616 TK9211 Hong Kong (HKG) Osaka Kansai (KIX) 02:45 07:15 Daily HX617 TK9212 Osaka Kansai (KIX) Hong Kong (HKG) 09:55 13:20 Daily HX618 TK8876 Hong Kong (HKG) Osaka Kansai (KIX) 11:25 16:05 Daily HX619 TK8875 Osaka Kansai (KIX) Hong Kong (HKG) 17:05 20:35 Daily Hong Kong (HKG) - Bangkok (BKK)

HX759 TK9228 Hong Kong (HKG) Bangkok (BKK) 23:45 01:50 +1 Daily HX760 TK8863 Bangkok (BKK) Hong Kong (HKG) 03:20 07:05 Daily HX765 TK9224 Hong Kong (HKG) Bangkok (BKK) 16:55 19:05 Daily HX766 TK9225 Bangkok (BKK) Hong Kong (HKG) 20:05 23:45 Daily HX775 TK9221 Hong Kong (HKG) Bangkok (BKK) 12:50 14:50 Daily HX776 TK9220 Bangkok (BKK) Hong Kong (HKG) 15:50 19:40 Daily HX779 TK9223 Hong Kong (HKG) Bangkok (BKK) 22:05 00:25 +1 Daily HX780 TK9222 Bangkok (BKK) Hong Kong (HKG) 01:55 05:55 Daily

* Flight number and schedule may change without prior notice