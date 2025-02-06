Hong Kong Disneyland hosts The Most Magical Party of All this summer

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary starting this summer with The Most Magical Party of All.

Everyone is invited to join the year-long celebration that promises unparalleled joy and enchantment.

HKDL is set to throw a magical party hosted by everyone’s favourite Disney friends and numerous celebrities.

Guests can enjoy Disney magic from day to night all year round at this star-studded celebration where glitter and glamour will transform the park into a fabulous wonderland, across every themed land, stage, and corner as the most magical party unfolds only at HKDL.

The celebration extends beyond entertainment experiences: even more magic and excitement await throughout the entire resort.

Guests can anticipate a wide array of party elements to make HKDL’s 20th anniversary experience truly memorable.

Mickey and Friends, along with Duffy and Friends, will be dressed in exclusive 20th Anniversary outfits, making for the perfect photo opportunities.

Everywhere you look, the park will be brimming with party decor, turning every corner into a beautiful photo backdrop for capturing moments of magic and joy.

An extravaganza at the castle

Guests will be welcomed by Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends, and Disney princesses in a brand-new anniversary-only castle stage show.

This daytime extravaganza brings together beloved Disney friends for a high-energy, fun-filled party experience in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams.

This electrifying limited time celebration will energise guests with captivating rhythms, dance moves, and visually spectacular theatrics.

Be spellbound by the most magical show on earth

No celebration is complete without The Most Magical Show on Earth, the “Momentous” nighttime spectacular.

As the grand finale to each exhilarating day, guests will experience a special edition of this guest favorite nighttime spectacular.

This special 20th Anniversary edition of “Momentous” will elevate the magical party to new heights, offering an unforgettable climax to the day-to-night celebration.

With even more Disney stories, majestic projections that extend down all of Main Street, U.S.A., and enchanting drone choreography, the enhanced “Momentous” will be even more magical.

As the night sky is filled with dazzling lights and Disney magic, “Momentous” will become a heartfelt memory for every guest to take home from the 20th Anniversary, and treasure forever.

Get friendtastic at the Main Street parade

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is unveiling the brand-new “Friendtastic!” Parade, the largest ever in scale at HKDL.

This daytime parade will take over and energize the entirety of Main Street, U.S.A.

Jumping into an empowering party atmosphere, this long-anticipated parade will be full of spectacular theatrics, positive energy, and toe-tapping beats.

Featuring 11 party floats with 11 groups of beloved Disney friends, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and many others, alongside parade dancers adorned in vivid costumes; guests can immerse themselves in the excitement, and grooving to the beats.