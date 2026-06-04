 Hong Kong Palace Museum unveils new exhibition

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Museums
Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Palace Museum, in collaboration with the Palace Museum, has launched a new exhibition titled "The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: The Forbidden City and the World—Cultural Encounters." Opening to the public on 3 June 2026, the exhibition highlights the Forbidden City's role as a cultural bridge between China, Asia, and Europe across the Yuan, Ming, and Qing dynasties.

This exhibition, sponsored by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, features over 130 artefacts from the Palace Museum in Beijing, the Hong Kong Palace Museum, and the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha. Among these are 18 grade-one national treasures, showcasing a diverse range of items including paintings, jewellery, ceramics, and textiles.

Zhu Hongwen, Deputy Director of the Palace Museum, emphasised the exhibition's aim to deepen understanding of China's cultural legacy and its interactions with the world. "Through exceptional artefacts and innovative curatorial approaches, the exhibition brings to life China’s rich cultural legacy embodied by the Forbidden City," Zhu stated.

The exhibition is divided into four sections, each exploring different aspects of cultural exchange. Highlights include a Mosque lamp from the late Yuan or early Ming period and a Ruyi sceptre crafted from Burmese jadeite. The exhibition will rotate approximately 80 artefacts every three months, offering fresh insights into the historical exchanges that shaped the Forbidden City.

Leo Kung, Chairman of the HKPM Board, noted the exhibition's significance in reflecting Hong Kong's multiculturalism and its role in promoting dialogue among world civilisations. The exhibition is part of a series of four thematic exhibitions planned by the museums for 2026, continuing their mission to foster cultural exchange and appreciation

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Exhibitions and Expositions | Hong Kong | Museums
Tag:Hong Kong Palace Museum | Leo Kung | Museum of Islamic Art in Doha | The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust | The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: The Forbidden City and the World—Cultural Encounters | Zhu Hongwen

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Hong Kong Palace Museum unveils new exhibition

The Hong Kong Palace Museum, in collaboration with the Palace Museum, has launched a new exhibition titled "The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: The Forbidden City and the World—Cultural Encounters." Opening to the public on 3 June 2026, the exhibition highlights the Forbidden City's role as a cultural bridge between China, Asia, and Europe across the Yuan, Ming, and Qing dynasties.

This exhibition, sponsored by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, features over 130 artefacts from the Palace Museum in Beijing, the Hong Kong Palace Museum, and the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha. Among these are 18 grade-one national treasures, showcasing a diverse range of items including paintings, jewellery, ceramics, and textiles.

Zhu Hongwen, Deputy Director of the Palace Museum, emphasised the exhibition's aim to deepen understanding of China's cultural legacy and its interactions with the world. "Through exceptional artefacts and innovative curatorial approaches, the exhibition brings to life China’s rich cultural legacy embodied by the Forbidden City," Zhu stated.

The exhibition is divided into four sections, each exploring different aspects of cultural exchange. Highlights include a Mosque lamp from the late Yuan or early Ming period and a Ruyi sceptre crafted from Burmese jadeite. The exhibition will rotate approximately 80 artefacts every three months, offering fresh insights into the historical exchanges that shaped the Forbidden City.

Leo Kung, Chairman of the HKPM Board, noted the exhibition's significance in reflecting Hong Kong's multiculturalism and its role in promoting dialogue among world civilisations. The exhibition is part of a series of four thematic exhibitions planned by the museums for 2026, continuing their mission to foster cultural exchange and appreciation

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Exhibitions and Expositions | Hong Kong | Museums
Tag:Hong Kong Palace Museum | Leo Kung | Museum of Islamic Art in Doha | The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust | The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: The Forbidden City and the World—Cultural Encounters | Zhu Hongwen

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

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