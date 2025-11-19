Hospitable launches ‘Owner Payouts’

Property management software Hospitable announces the launch of Owner Payouts, a new feature that allows property managers to pay their property owners directly through the platform. With this release, Hospitable becomes the first PMS in the short-term rental (STR) sector to bring owner payments entirely in-house and fully integrated, removing one of the most persistent operational challenges for property managers.

Paying owners has long been one of the most time-consuming and error-prone parts of running an STR management business. Many managers still calculate payouts manually, enter figures one by one, or rely on a mix of spreadsheets and external tools. With no recognized standard, managers are left stitching together their own processes, creating avoidable stress and often holding back growth.

Owner Payouts provides a clear and dependable alternative. When a manager publishes an owner statement in Hospitable, the platform pays the owner automatically based on the final amount. Managers and owners connect their bank accounts through a verified onboarding process, and once connected, payouts run on schedule. Each party can check the status of transfers or review past payments. The workflow is streamlined into one simple process that removes friction, repetition, and administrative load.

By tying payouts directly to statements inside Hospitable, the most common causes of error are removed. Managers no longer need to calculate totals manually or type amounts into their bank accounts, significantly reducing missed or incorrect payments and helping maintain strong owner relationships.

No other property management software offers this capability as a native feature. Most systems depend on external accounting or payment platforms that charge monthly fees and even bill per bank account verification. Hospitable covers verification costs itself and delivers the functionality within the platform that managers are already using.

Hospitable has already introduced detailed owner statements, native accounting features including expense management and profit and loss reports, a native QuickBooks integration, and branded owner portals that give owners a real-time view of property performance and the ability for owners to book their own stays. Together, these releases form one of the strongest and most complete owner management suites in the STR industry.

Pierre-Camille Hamana, CEO and Founder of Hospitable, said: “Owner payments are one of those parts of the business that everyone struggles with but nobody talks about. It is slow, it is manual, and it becomes more stressful the moment your portfolio grows. We wanted to take that weight off managers completely. With Owner Payouts, the process becomes predictable, transparent, and something you never have to second-guess again."

The feature is available on the Mogul plan and currently supports bank accounts in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Support for Canada and Europe will follow.