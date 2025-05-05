Hospitable launches powerful new dynamic pricing tool

Property management software Hospitable announces the launch of its proprietary dynamic pricing tool to help hosts and property managers increase revenue, automate rate-setting, and respond to real-time market trends.

With this launch, Hospitable becomes the first PMS in the industry to have dynamic pricing built in and included for no additional fee — no third-party tools or integrations required.

The release comes at a time when many hosts are under pressure to improve performance. New data from Hospitable’s upcoming industry report reveals that 57.2% of hosts are struggling to meet occupancy goals, while 28.9% report difficulty managing pricing1.

Hospitable’s new tool is designed to make smart pricing automatic. Fully embedded within the platform, it offers real-time, hyperlocal pricing recommendations. Behind the scenes, the system draws on multiple trusted market data sources to respond to real-time market fluctuations, host preferences, and booking behaviors.

Hosts can adjust their pricing strategy with flexible settings (ranging from conservative to aggressive) directly in their booking calendar, set custom pricing rules, override suggestions, and view live market demand through an integrated heatmap.

Typically, Hospitable’s dynamic pricing offers a 30-day preview of pricing trends before activation, with full access to 24 months of insights unlocked once activated. But for the first month after launch, Hospitable is giving all customers access to the full 24-month preview without needing to activate the solution. This one-time window lets users explore the full depth of pricing insights before putting the tool to work.

Hospitable’s embedded dynamic pricing is included at no extra cost. It marks the latest step in the company’s evolution from a PMS to short-term rental super app, offering an advanced suite of tailored solutions to help self-managers, co-hosts, and property managers manage every aspect of their business.

Pierre-Camille Hamana, CEO of Hospitable said: “The data is clear: pricing continues to be a critical challenge for hosts, with nearly 30% telling us they struggle to get it right. This signals that even as this industry matures, hosts are still underserved when it comes to simple, effective tools that help them compete. With our new dynamic pricing we wanted to build something that felt truly built-in, intuitive, intelligent, and available right where hosts already work. Our Dynamic Pricing gives hosts visibility into their market, helps them set smarter rates faster, and removes the guesswork. We’ve also made sure it’s accessible: there are no extra fees, no complex integrations – just practical, data-backed pricing support that meets hosts where they are, and grows with them.”

Hospitable’s dynamic pricing tool is available to all Hospitable customers on any of Hospitable’s Host, Professional or Mogul plans from today. The full industry report, featuring deeper insights into 2025 host priorities and performance benchmarks, will be released next week.

Launched in 2016 as a time-saving PMS, Hospitable has evolved into a powerful toolkit that goes beyond traditional property management – automating guest messaging with AI, optimizing nightly rates, managing rental agreements and security deposits, coordinating teams, and powering direct booking websites with built-in payments and property protection.