Vacation rental management platform Hospitable has launched iCal Imports, a brand new feature that allows hosts and property managers to seamlessly sync bookings from dozens of smaller online travel agencies (OTAs) and niche booking platforms.

Extending beyond Hospitable’s direct integrations with Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Agoda, and Google Vacation Rentals, the feature addresses a key pain point for hosts — managing listings across multiple platforms that don’t integrate with property management software.

With iCal Imports, hosts can now effortlessly sync bookings across Expedia, Furnished Finder, Tripadvisor, HipCamp, Hopper, Houfy, Misterb&b, and many more — including regional marketplaces that were previously difficult to integrate. Whether hosts are already listed on these channels or looking to break into new markets, this feature provides an automated, reliable way to centralize operations and maximize occupancy.

Reservations from external channels are automatically imported into Hospitable’s platform every hour, eliminating the risk of double bookings and streamlining multi-platform management. But this isn’t just about syncing calendars — every booking, no matter where it comes from, is treated as a full-fledged reservation, unlocking Hospitable’s suite of automation and AI tools. Hosts can send personalized welcome messages, automate check-in instructions, upsell premium add-ons, and instantly respond to guest inquiries through Hospitable’s AI-powered Knowledge Hub. This ensures that every guest, no matter where they booked, receives a consistent, high-quality, and branded experience.

By supporting iCal, a widely used calendar format in property management systems, Hospitable enables hosts to automatically sync availability with niche OTAs, maximizing their reach and unlocking new booking opportunities with minimal effort.

Pierre-Camille Hamana, CEO and Founder of Hospitable, said: “Until now, expanding to additional channels often came with added complexity for hosts. But listing beyond the big platforms shouldn’t mean more stress and manual work. Many hosts want to tap into niche OTAs and new audiences but are held back by the hassle of managing multiple calendars, inboxes, and booking systems. iCal Imports removes that barrier. Now, hosts can confidently expand their reach without worrying about double bookings, missed messages, or operational chaos. Every reservation syncs into one system, every guest gets a seamless experience, and hosts can finally scale their business on their terms, without the extra workload.”

Founded in 2016, Hospitable is a vacation rental software provider offering a suite of tools that empower hosts to automate the most time-consuming elements of hosting. Hosts use Hospitable to answer 90% of guest messages with AI-powered automated messaging, to automate their team notifications so they never miss a clean, and to avoid double bookings with a synchronized calendar across booking channels.