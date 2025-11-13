Hospitality brand FUFU JAPAN to open its first Tokyo property in Ginza

Kato Pleasure Group announced a ninth location for its Michelin-recognised brand FUFU JAPAN.

The ninth property for the brand, FUFU Tokyo Ginza, also marks its initial foray into the Japanese capital.

Located at the iconic Ginza 1-chome intersection, FUFU Tokyo Ginza offers a one-of-a-kind stay, with each of the 34 guest rooms featuring a private garden and natural hot spring baths, making it a rare sanctuary in the centre of Tokyo.

Guests can also enjoy curated experiences in and around Ginza, from hands-on traditional crafts to private cruises, alongside sumo training visits and helicopter tours. Inside the property, thoughtfully designed spaces and seasonal Japanese cuisine further enrich the experience.

An excellent addition to an award-winning line

FUFU Tokyo Ginza is the latest addition to FUFU JAPAN's collection of small luxury resorts with locations in Atami, Kawaguchiko, Karuizawa, Kyoto, Hakone, Nara, and Nikko.

Founded in 2007, each property embodies a refined retreat where traditional Japanese aesthetics meet contemporary sophistication, guided by the concept of being a place to savour time.

Seven of its properties have been honoured with Michelin Key distinctions for two consecutive years, which is the highest number among Japanese hotel brands.

Urban debut

With the debut of FUFU Tokyo Ginza, the brand opens its first property in a major city.

In a district where history, refinement, and the harmony of Japanese tradition and modern sensibility thrive, FUFU aims to create a place within the city where time gently slows.

As the flagship among all FUFU properties opened to date, FUFU Tokyo Ginza embodies the spirit of the FUFU brand for guests from Japan and abroad, marking a milestone that reflects the brand's nationwide growth.