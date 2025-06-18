Hubby eSIM adds Sunweb to its customer portfolio

Hubby eSIM announced that European tour operator Sunweb is the latest addition to its customer portfolio.

Through this, the European holiday provider can offer 1GB of mobile data for free to clients travelling to Turkey, Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt.

Through Hubby’s solution, Sunweb’s travellers will have access to an easy-to-use, reliable and affordable Internet connection with their regular mobile number, without the need for a physical SIM card, public Wi-Fi or roaming charges.

Likewise, Hubby eSIMs may be installed before departure and activated upon arrival.

Sunweb’s travellers can access the Internet service through a customized app interface with the tour operator’s brand identity.

Per the agreement, Sunweb will offer the 1GB eSIM powered by Hubby to customers from the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Germany, United Kingdom, Sweden and Denmark, its seven international markets, travelling to Turkey, Tunisia, Morocco, and Egypt.

Delivering added value to customers

For Sunweb, the integration with Hubby’s connectivity solution marks another step in delivering added value once travellers have arrived at their destinations.

It also opens new possibilities to improve the travel experience of its customers through a direct communication channel to support, accompany and inspire them throughout their trip.

Sunweb Group’s head of ancillaries Ben Clockaerts said: “We want our travellers to feel taken care of from the moment they land. This partnership allows us to offer something simple but impactful: internet access on arrival which can make a world of difference in how confident and comfortable people feel in their destination.”

Hubby eSIM’s platform is designed for seamless partner integration and allows travel providers to offer mobile connectivity under their own brand across more than 200 destinations.

Hubby eSIM co-founder Boris Bijlstra likewise pointed out: “This partnership is about more than data. It is about staying connected to travellers where it counts: at the destination. We are proud to support Sunweb in delivering a smarter, more connected holiday experience that strengthens the relationship with their travellers.”