HX Expeditions teams up with Inuit Elders for a unique tour of Arctic Canada

Global expedition cruise company HX Expeditions has teamed up with elders of Canada’s Inuit community to develop a new excursion programme for Arctic Canada. Involving community elders, local residents, and staff born and raised Inuit, this new programme marks the first time that a global cruise company has introduced a community-driven initiative of this scale in the region. Launching in summer 2025, the community-led excursions will be offered on HX’s 25-day Northwest Passage sailings: westbound from Greenland to Alaska aboard MS Fridtjof Nansen, HX’s newest hybrid-powered vessel, and eastbound from Alaska to Greenland aboard MS Roald Amundsen, the world’s first battery hybrid-powered cruise ship. This new line of community-led excursions will debut in Gjøa Haven, Pond Inlet, and Cambridge Bay, communities in the eastern Canadian Arctic that can be visited only during a short summer window.

The people powering the programme A key member of the development team for these new experiences is Mariah Erkloo, an HX Product Planner and Inuk who was born and raised in Pond Inlet. Erkloo helped shape the concept and strengthen relationships between HX and local partners. As she puts it: “This kind of collaboration is exactly what’s needed in Arctic tourism. It’s encouraging to see it begin in a way that centers Inuit voices and priorities. From the community side, if this model continues to grow with care, it will strengthen the experience for both locals and visitors. I look forward to seeing how it evolves and the lasting positive impact it will have for our communities and the people who travel through them.” Each excursion was created in partnership with Inuit hosts to offer guests a rare opportunity to engage with daily life, culture, and traditions in the Canadian Arctic through the perspective of the people who live there. According to chief expedition officer Alex McNeil: “These intimate excursions are an opportunity for travellers to create meaningful personal connections with local residents and experience the beauty of Inuit hospitality like never before. By keeping excursions to an average of ten to 12 guests, we ensure each experience is personal and rooted in genuine exchange, offering a level of access, connection, and cultural integration you won’t find with other cruise lines.” HX worked hand-in-hand with Inuit to create experiences that invite guests to share in the day-to-day life of those who call these shores home.