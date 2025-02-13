Hyatt Hotels & Resorts has officially debuted in Kenya with the grand opening of Hyatt Regency Nairobi Westlands, a five-star property designed to cater to both business and leisure travelers. The 219-room hotel, located in Nairobi’s bustling Westlands district, marks a significant milestone for the hospitality giant as it expands its footprint in Africa.

Strategically positioned for convenience and adventure, the new Hyatt Regency offers travelers seamless access to Kenya’s most iconic attractions. Guests can explore Nairobi National Park, immerse themselves in history at the Nairobi National Museum, or unwind in the serene Karura Forest. For those looking for urban excitement, SARIT Shopping Centre and Westgate Mall are just moments away.

The property features a mix of 147 guestrooms and suites, along with 72 fully equipped apartments. Each accommodation is designed with contemporary elegance, drawing inspiration from Africa’s rich landscapes, featuring earthy tones and warm aesthetics. Guests can enjoy modern amenities such as 65-inch smart TVs, high-speed WiFi, luxury bath products, an in-room coffee maker, a minifridge, and a dedicated workspace.

Hyatt Regency Nairobi Westlands is also setting new standards for corporate and social events. The property boasts over 2,000 square meters of meeting and event space, including one of the largest ballrooms in East Africa, offering 360-degree city views. The 10 versatile meeting spaces are outfitted with state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, making them ideal for everything from boardroom discussions to large-scale conferences.

Stephen Ansell, Managing Director – Middle East and Africa for Hyatt, expressed enthusiasm about the brand’s entry into Kenya. “We are thrilled to debut our first Hyatt-branded hotel in Kenya, a key milestone in our strategic expansion across Africa. Nairobi’s dynamic energy and growing tourism appeal make it an exciting destination for business and leisure travelers alike.”

With this landmark opening, Hyatt Hotels & Resorts cements its commitment to growth in Africa, offering a sophisticated blend of luxury, culture, and business excellence in the heart of Nairobi.