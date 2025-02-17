The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and 123Carbon announced a strategic collaboration to develop interoperability between their respective Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) registries. Interoperability will increase transparency, avoid emissions reporting errors—including double issuance—and streamline certificate management across SAF registries.

“User trust is essential. The transparency that comes with interoperability will ensure that our registries can function cohesively to maximize SAF’s potential to support aviation’s decarbonization. The broader the alignment among registry providers, the better. We welcome all entities active in this field to work with IATA and 123Carbon towards global interoperability between all registries,” said Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA’s Senior Vice President Sustainability and Chief Economist.

“123Carbon is committed to establishing integrity and trust in the market for Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs) within multi-modal transportation (e.g. air, sea, road & rail). With IATA, we have found a strong partner in the aviation sector that shares our beliefs. This collaboration allows SAF providers, airlines, freight forwarders, and corporate entities to utilize our platforms without the concern of double issuance, whilst managing their SAF certificates digitally on our platform,” said Jeroen van Heiningen, Managing Director, 123Carbon.

The collaboration between IATA and 123Carbon will focus on three key elements: 1. A unique identifier and alignment of the relevant data points to exchange between registries. 2. A process for the exchange of information to avoid any potential double issuance. 3. A dispute resolution process.

IATA and 123Carbon will seek engagement with other SAF stakeholders to join this initiative to deepen the interaction between registries.